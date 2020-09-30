A woman murdered her own husband over a family feud. After that the body was hidden in the bathroom, but it was discovered in the morning that the police reached the spot and captured the body. Police have registered a case. The wife also confessed to her crime during intense questioning. He told that there was a dispute between the two. After which she attacked her husband and died.

According to the information, the police received information that the body of the person was found lying in the bathroom of a flat in a factory located in the Kala Gate area. He is murdered. Police reached the spot and captured the body. He was identified as Manoj Kumar resident of Uttar Pradesh. These days he lived in Bari Brahmana area. The police questioned his wife in this case.

During questioning, the police suspected the wife. After which he was caught and brought to the police station. The wife confessed to the crime during intense questioning. He told the police that he came in the night drinking alcohol. There was a dispute between the two about something. After which the fighting started. During this, the wife attacked her private part with a vessel. In which he fainted.

The woman told that after some time when her husband was conscious he beat her again. The woman then inflicted several blows on her head from a vessel lying in the house. Whose mouth was completely broken. When she died, the dead body was kept in the bathroom of her own house late at night. But when he did not come to work in the factory in the morning, his colleagues found him. The murder was then detected and reported to the police. Police say that further action is being taken by registering a case of murder.