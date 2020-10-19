A family from Barabanki attempted self-immolation with their two children in front of the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. However, the police saved them. Earlier last week, near the Vidhan Bhavan, a woman opened fire on her by putting flammable substance which later died during treatment in the hospital.Deputy Commissioner of Police Somen Burma said, “On Monday afternoon, Nasir and his wife from Sadar Kotwali, Barabanki, along with their two minor sons, reached gate number two of the legislature. He poured some fluid over himself and his entire family. Before he could burn matches or lighters, the policemen standing there caught the whole family.

He said that when the police was questioned by Naseer, he told that he had a shop in Barabanki which had been demolished during the encroachment campaign which has caused financial crisis in front of him, so he thought of committing self-immolation along with the family.

DCP Burma said, ‘Since the family belongs to another district Barabanki, I have spoken to the District Collector and a police team is coming from there to pick up the family. The family will be handed over to them. After this the Barabanki administration will take action.

Let me tell you that last week, a 35-year-old woman living in Maharajganj district set ablaze by putting flammable material near the BJP office in front of the Vidhan Bhavan in a family dispute. The woman later died in hospital during treatment.

Police also arrested a man, who is said to be a Congress worker, for abetting the woman to suicide. Aspal area of ​​Vidhan Bhavan at Hazratganj falls in a very special area and has a heavy police force deployed for 24 hours.