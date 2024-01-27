Home page politics

From: Dirk Walter, Mike Schier

Hubert Aiwanger, Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria, at the farmers' association's major demonstration on January 8, 2024 in Munich. © Wolfgang Maria Weber/Imago

There will be another demonstration on Sunday: “The middle class is standing up,” they say in Munich. Right in the middle: Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger. The demo hopping is getting on the CSU's nerves – but it's also becoming too much for some of the Free Voters.

Munich – The world is upside down again on Friday. Hubert Aiwanger, responsible for economics in the cabinet, visits the Weilheim district group of the farmers' association. With a selfie he sends “Greetings from the population to Berlin!” Almost at the same time, the CSU executive board meets with the medium-sized business associations in Munich. Söder later said in a stately manner: “Demonstrations are one thing, practical politics is another.” A small greeting from the Prime Minister to Aiwanger, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday this Friday. And: “Economic policy is always a matter for the boss.”

Farmers' protests: Aiwanger wants to be there again – CSU dissatisfied

It's been like this for days. Aiwanger demonstrates, the CSU grumbles. Parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek called the minister a “little problem bear”. After the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) criticized the “demo hopping”. Aiwanger was therefore commissioned to develop an export strategy. The press release dutifully comes out on Thursday: Confidence in the development of Bavarian foreign trade, Aiwanger announces in it. “The turnaround has been achieved.”

But of course he can't be stopped. He also wants to demonstrate in Munich on Sunday – although he is not allowed to speak. It doesn't matter: he can use social media, give interviews, take selfies. At demonstrations, his man-of-the-people strategy is working. It is not uncommon for him to be celebrated with chants of “Hubert, Hubert”. But the first surveys paint a different picture. In Infratest dimap's BR Bavaria trend, the Free Voters were 13 percent last week, 2.8 points below the October election result.

There are now also whispers among the Free Voters, although they shy away from open criticism of the driving force. Many found it inappropriate that Aiwanger declared about the Munich anti-AfD demo: “The demos against the right are often infiltrated by left-wing extremists.” He himself preferred to demonstrate with farmers and craftsmen in Oberallgäu. 3000 people, 300 tractors.

Before the European and federal elections: Aiwanger wants to benefit from frustration against the traffic light coalition

His party friends, however, went to Munich. “That was a need for me,” says parliamentary group leader Florian Streibl. Former minister Michael Piazolo emphasizes: “The fight against right-wing tendencies has always been a concern of mine.” Education Minister Anna Stolz, as a confidante of Aiwanger's predecessor Armin Grein, not a right-winger anyway, folded the AfD in the education committee on Thursday and received applause from them all factions – except the AfD. From Aiwanger, on the other hand, you don't hear any demarcation.

The background is clear: in the European elections in June, but especially in the next federal election, the FW boss wants to benefit from the general frustration with traffic lights and also take a few votes from the AfD. Aiwanger dreams of participating in the federal government – ​​in alliance with the Union and FDP. To do this he needs nationwide recognition and is happy when he is invited to the big talk shows. He quickly travels to Berlin for demonstrations. The protest was “political self-defense against a policy that, either stupidly or intentionally, is driving this country against the wall,” he explained in front of the Brandenburg Gate.

With FW parliamentary group leader Florian Streibl it sounds completely different. “That gives me something to think about. “What is actually happening in our country?” he asks. Germany – unlike France – does not have such a culture of demonstration and is better known as a haven of stability, he muses. And now big casseroles every week? At the same time, Streibl thinks: “The farmers’ association could also demonstrate against the right.” The AfD wants to abolish all subsidies. “That would have a massive impact on farmers.”

In any case, Aiwanger wants to continue. “I will continue to go out.” He will come to the demo on Sunday at least at the beginning, probably not until the end. Finally, the cabinet's budget meeting begins at noon at Tegernsee. The CSU is firmly counting on the minister to appear. (Dirk Walter/Mike Schier)