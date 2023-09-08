Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Trittin against Habeck: The former Minister of the Environment sharply criticized the Vice Chancellor. Reason: The proposed industrial electricity price.

Munich – Zoff with the Greens: Member of the Bundestag Jürgen Trittin has that from his party colleague and Minister of Economics Robert Habeck proposed industrial electricity price sharply criticized. In an interview with the , Trittin described the planned support for industrial companies as “investments with a shotgun”. Mirror. “It’s nonsense to blindly subsidize electricity for some,” said the 69-year-old. He understands the desire for relief for industry, “but I see bigger problems – and I also share the Chancellor’s concerns about an expensive flash in the pan”.

In view of the high energy costs, Habeck had proposed a state-subsidized industrial electricity price for a transitional phase – the SPD parliamentary group, trade unions and many business associations also want that. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has so far been skeptical. The FDP is against it.

Trittin: The expansion of renewable energies was “slowed down” by Habeck

Trittin compared the industrial electricity price with errors in the introduction of the so-called EEG levy to finance renewable energies during his term as Federal Environment Minister from 1998-2005. “At the time, we put a lot of effort into determining which companies should be exempt from the EEG surcharge,” said Trittin. As a result, numerous companies were relieved for which no relief was originally intended. Trittin further said: “There is often talk of a bridging subsidy. Nobody builds a bridge without knowing exactly where to go.”

Jürgen Trittin (left), here with Robert Habeck, criticizes his party colleague. © Malte Ossowski/Imago (archive photo)

An industrial electricity price would also subsidize fossil energies, which continue to supply around half of the electricity in Germany. Trittin called for a subsidy to be linked to the expansion of renewable energies. “Should Habeck prevail with his plans, the expansion of renewable energies would be slowed down,” Trittin continued. The billions in subsidy are not linked to their expansion. This creates a fossil subsidy instead of reducing it. “Because 50 percent of the electricity is still fossil at the moment. We can’t afford that.”

The CO₂ savings from the heating law will be lower than assumed. New figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs are causing disillusionment. Meanwhile, Olaf Scholz will have to wear an eye patch for the next few weeks. (cgsc with dpa and afp)