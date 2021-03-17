F.National soccer player Niklas Süle defended himself against what he saw as unjustified criticism. “Some goals like in Frankfurt I don’t have to be chalked up – as a scapegoat for the fact that we lose there,” said the Bayern Munich defender of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” about Amin Younes’ goal in Bayern’s 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. Club boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had also criticized him for it in the ZDF “sports studio”.

“I didn’t see the performance. And that’s not an attack on my part against him, to be clear. I just see it differently in this particular case. To be reminded for such a goal, no matter who, that bothers me, “said Süle. “If I play a dirty game against Gladbach, and it gets written, I’ll be the first to say: rightly. But I don’t have to chalk everything up – and leave it uncommented. “

In response to rumors about alleged obesity, Süle said: “Some chatterbox spread it – and people take care of it.” The 25-year-old added: “‘Süle too heavy again’, that reads well, people talk about it for two months, and people laugh. But it’s not true. ”He also doesn’t have to make himself small, emphasized Süle. “I switched to Bayern in 2017 for 20 million. People said: What is he doing there? He’s not playing a game! “, He said:” And I worked my way into it and played very, very many games. But I don’t talk about it all the time. “

“We just need more time”

Süle considers the interruption of the upheaval in the German national team outlined by national coach Joachim Löw to be a mistake. “I don’t think it’s wrong to discuss who are possible candidates for the national team,” he said, referring to a possible return of the 2018 world champions Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng. “But to question the upheaval, I think that’s wrong.”

Löw, who will leave the national coaching post in the summer after 15 years in office, had declared: “I neither opened nor closed the door. You have to consider whether you have to interrupt the upheaval in the pandemic. ”If, for example, Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) were nominated again, Süle’s regular place would be endangered.

“We had a lot of injured players, then Corona came, we couldn’t meet for half a year. We have the players who can do it, ”said the central defender. “We just need more time to play together in the constellation.” Löw at least “surprised” Süle (25) with his announcement of his resignation. Germany must be “very, very grateful to have had such a national coach for 15 years,” he emphasized.

Before the second leg of the second round of FC Bayern against Lazio Rome this Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on Sky), the impending failure of captain Manuel Neuer pushes the national team speculations about Hansi Flick into the background. The FC Bayern coach held back when the national soccer goalkeeper had a cold, as well as the exciting question of the future staked out by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I’ve said everything I have to say on this subject,” said Flick the day before the game. At the start of the premier class week, CEO Rummenigge made it clear that the Flick era that had just begun in Munich should definitely continue beyond the summer. In view of the low level of explosiveness after the 4-1 victory in Rome, a failure of Neuer and the ailing final scorer Kingsley Coman in the second leg would be easy to cope with. “We have to wait and see, but we hope that they will be there,” said Flick on Tuesday.

A new break would bring summer newcomer Alexander Nübel a little more of the coveted match practice. Flick does not want to be influenced by the repeatedly rumored assurance for Nübel missions. “I won’t let myself be convinced”, the 56-year-old clarified. Rummenigge was also clearly committed to the Flick question. You would be “crazy” if you let the six-pack success coach go early. Rummenigge had pointed out “rights as well as obligations” that the contract, dated until mid-2023, contained – and appreciated the DFB’s announced approach in the search for national coaches.

“I find the DFB’s decision to be serious and correct not to contact a coach who is contractually bound beyond June 30, 2021,” said Rummenigge. For the first time, Bayern have taken steam out of the debate. And gained time to deal with possible contingency plans. If the worst comes to the worst, it would be Flick’s turn. The long-time assistant to national coach Joachim Löw, who had announced his retirement for the summer, wanted to talk about the impending task against Lazio rather than DFB speculation on Tuesday. “We have to be on our guard and be on the pitch from the start,” warned Flick.