Frankfurt – The Deutsche Bahn is a red rag for many commuters. No wonder – on platform Standing and having to watch the information on train delays add up makes even the quietest people’s emotions boil. On the Facebook page of the DB many do theirs trouble Air. But it’s not just train delays that many users complain about.

One user has with her frustration with the Deutsche Bahn in a particularly flowery post Facebook doesn’t kept behind the mountain. But it is not about a delay or a train cancellation. Rather, she thanks her – albeit in an extremely sarcastic tone – for “the free and completely surprising nightly entertainment program” that her DB bestowed.

Deutsche Bahn (DB): Facebook user ventures her frustration creatively

Because the Deutsche Bahn is also for theirs Construction work to the Tracks as famous as notorious. Local residents in particular suffer from it, like them User on Facebook knows from personal experience. “You probably thought that the spontaneous and heart-rattling horns of your train drivers are no longer enough for me,” the woman introduces her post. Then she gets down to business and praises that DB is now a very special program for the local residents have considered.

Major construction sites of DB 2021 in Germany Construction sites announced at short notice in the 1st quarter of 2021 Bridge work Cologne Messe / Deutz Complete closure of Eisenach Nuremberg – Erfurt Mainz – Koblenz Dortmund Central Station Node hall Bamberg – Erfurt Bonn Central Station Oberhausen – Emmerich Frankfurt – Fulda Cologne – Aachen Hamburg – Hanover Stuttgart – singing Source: Inside Bahn

How nice it is that the Deutsche Bahn In the middle of the week, when there are usually dead pants, had thought of a real “party” on the platform, writes the woman on Facebook. The first were already at 9:30 p.m. Party preparations met and then the nightly event really started.

Trouble with Deutsche Bahn: resident posts a sarcastic thank you

A milling machine opened the party at the track and tore open the road. Then the warning signal started for the approaching trains, reports the user. Finally, after the long one corona* -Drought back the feeling of club music “, the resident cheers with a good dose of sarcasm. And so that she also had the feeling of being in the middle of it instead of just being there, heavy equipment was also used on the Railroad Crossing beaten. Even her house shook, “Huih … What a special effect !!!”, the Facebook user raves.

The nightly party during the track construction works German train Almost reminds the resident of an attraction in Phantasialand. The user only missed one thing: “The only thing missing is that you give me a little Rubble throw through the window. But it is eventful enough despite the lack of a 4D effect. ”In any case, she is excited to the point to see what the party is about DB still brings and has the vague feeling that the main act is still to come.

Trouble with Deutsche Bahn: Facebook tirade ends with an urgent request

The user has in her flowery Facebook tirade but also a very serious request to Deutsche Bahn. She would like the residents to be similar next time via a hint Construction work be warned. Then you could prepare and maybe look for another place to sleep, she explains. She is also aware that work on level crossings is unavoidable. “But one Railroad Crossing I find it very inconsiderate to tear open with heavy equipment at night without prior notice, so that you cannot sleep or rest at all, ”she ends.

The Deutsche Bahn Facebook team responds with regret to the resident’s creative complaint. “local residentsthat are in the immediate vicinity of the construction site are usually actively informed about the construction project. If this was not the case, I apologize, ”explains one employee. In addition, the train that on the DB website about construction work be informed.

Frustration with DB: Problems in Corona times

But another user on Facebook thinks that residents are hardly an alternative. Because it is not exactly easy to find an alternative place to sleep – especially not in times of corona contact restrictions. Many have to help themselves with earplugs or similar precautions. Or yours trouble about the DB in Corona times to vent in a creative way. Because that is easy on the nerves and certainly lifts the mood of one or the other. (Sophia Lother)