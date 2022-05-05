After eight consecutive constructors’ titles, this year the Mercedes is experiencing its first, true, crisis season since F1 entered the hybrid era. The Brackley team scored only two podiums in the first four races and is already a long way from the top of the constructors’ standings. Similarly, among the drivers, both George Russell and especially the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton seem very far from the possibility of competing for the big target. The Imola race exposed all the problems of the W13, which finished fourth with the young talent ex Williams, but only 13th with Hamilton.

Interviewed by the site vegasinsider.com, the two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi he had his say on the difficult time that the silver arrows are experiencing. Many have pointed the finger at the Mercedes engine, once a strong point but now apparently less competitive than the Ferrari and Red Bull power units. However, the Brazilian legend is convinced that this is not the real problem of the Anglo-German team. To explain it, Fittipaldi invited us to compare the performances of Mercedes and McLaren on the Santerno track.

“If you compare Mercedes to McLaren, they both have the same engine. But McLaren was much faster than Mercedes – highlighted the former Lotus and McLaren standard bearer – this means that [il problema] it is not the engine, but also the chassis. There is something to improve, for sure “. On the Hamilton-Russell internal duelon the other hand, Fittipaldi is convinced that the two drivers are the same: “It is interesting to see George Russell stand in front of Lewis. George Russel is good. I mean, we all know that he is a young talent and that he is very strong. He will race at Lewis’ level. The speed is there “concluded Fittipaldi.