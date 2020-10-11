There is panic in the BJP government in Tripura. Around 9 BJP MLAs are reaching Delhi and some more MLAs are reaching Delhi on Tuesday. He is also seeking time to meet the party’s national president JP Nadda. According to sources, these MLAs have reached Delhi to express their displeasure with CM Bipalva Dev and they demand that CM should be changed. Although they are not openly expressing their displeasure in formal talks, but they are definitely pointing out things.When MLA Ramprasad Pal reached DelhiWhen he spoke, he said that we have come to Delhi to wish the party’s national president JP Nadda. Could not come earlier because of Corona, so have come now. Are you angry about CM? On asking this, he said that if our senior leaders will ask about the position of the party in Tripura and would like to know about the opinion of common people there, then we will inform them. He told that some more MLAs are reaching Delhi on October 13, after which we will ask for a time to meet the party president.

What does political mathematics say?

Asked on what demand he has come to Delhi, MLA Sushant Chaudhary said that we want BJP in Tripura to serve people by staying in government for at least 20-25 years. However, in informal conversation some BJP MLAs said that they are not happy with the current situation in Tripura. Actually, BJP has 36 MLAs out of total 60 seats in Tripura and 8 MLAs of IPFT are also supporting BJP government. A legislator who reached Delhi, on the condition of anonymity, claimed that we have 17 MLAs with us and we have come to Delhi with a demand to change the CM.

CMs are often trolled

According to sources, many MLAs are also questioning the CM. CM has been in controversies many times about his statements and on social media too, he has been trolled on his statements. However, people close to CM say that there is no threat to the Tripura government.

7 MLAs reached Delhi

A leader close to CM said that a total of seven MLAs have reached Delhi and one of them has also left and returned with them. He says that the six MLAs who are now speaking out against the CM were all in Congress earlier and they joined BJP before the elections. According to a close aide of the CM, he first started in Congress and later joined the BJP and then became an MLA and then a minister, when he was removed from the minister’s post, he started creating an atmosphere against the CM.