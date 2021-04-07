Trouble if the Lakers win



“He should go to the WWE with that” – Schröder involved in a tussle



OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors (back left) and Dennis Schröder from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo: dpa / Chris O’meara





Tampa In the 110: 101 success of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors, Dennis Schröder clashed with his opponent. There was a short pack formation. The scramble resulted in two dismissals. Schröder was able to continue.

<br /> <br />



A skirmish involving national player Dennis Schröder has resulted in two dismissals in the NBA. At 110: 101 the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors, Germany’s best basketball player clashed with OG Anunoby on Tuesday evening. Lakers professional Montrezl Harrell, who wanted to defend the angry Schröder, and Anunoby had to leave the game 2:20 minutes before the end of the first quarter.

“That was unnecessary,” said Schröder. “I fouled him hard. There are no simple baskets for me. But I held him because I didn’t want him to get hurt. And he clearly wasn’t injured. Then he throws me on my back. It’s just unnecessary, “said the 27-year-old, referring to a wrestling series:” He should go to the WWE and not to basketball. “Anunoby had reciprocated after the national player’s foul by levering Schröder’s leg and threw on his back with a movement like martial arts.

<glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p> <glomex-player id="glomexplayer" data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem; flex-grow: 1;"/></p> <p>

The 27-year-old helped the recently stumbling Lakers to the important success in Tampa, where the Raptors play their home games due to the corona pandemic. The defending champion had twice as many points as the opponent and now has five wins and five losses from the last ten games. Schröder made an appearance with twelve points, two rebounds and nine templates.

National player Daniel Theis missed the Chicago Bulls’ 113: 97 against the Indiana Pacers for personal reasons. The Bulls did not provide any further information. Moritz Wagner lost with the Boston Celtics 96-106 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

(old / dpa)