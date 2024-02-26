The showgirl had taken him to court accusing him of violence and insults. Fabrizio Cherubini, however, according to the court is innocent. Alessia Fabiani is now under investigation for perjury.

There would still be doubts on the issue of the mistreatment reported by Alessia Fabiani for her ex-husband Fabrizio Cherubini. The ex-spouse of the showgirl Alessia Fabiani, in fact, was acquitted of the accusation of mistreatment and injuries brought by the former letter.

It appears that the facts which are the subject of the accusation do not appear to exist. A complete acquittal for Cherubini for whom, as usual, the prosecution had the burden of proving mistreatment, without being able to convince the judges. For him, an eight-year nightmare ends, while for Alessia Fabiani an investigation begins on charges of false testimony.

Rome, Brancaccio Theater Before the Musical “Dracula”, In the photo: Alessia Fabiani

Alessia Fabiani had reported her ex-husband, accusing him of having it beaten and insulted repeatedly. According to her version, Cherubini's jealousy had pushed him to ask her to stop acting at the theater to work in other environments, in particular in a restaurant.

One of the episodes of violence described dates back to 2016. The showgirl claimed that Cherubini had attacked her, literally, “squeezing her neck, hitting her with slaps and pushes, causing injuries and also damaging her personal effects”.

Fabrizio Cherubini has always been himself declared innocent, and now the Rome court has also decided to agree with him. On the other hand, therefore, a dutiful investigation was opened against the former letter writer for perjury. The investigations of Cherubini's lawyers have demonstrated theunfoundedness of the accusations by Alessia Fabiani. It seems, in fact, that the evidence brought into the courtroom can be totally dismantled. Alleged bruises that never existed, denied by photos in which they are not present. Furthermore, the actress' ex-husband stated that it was she who had violent attitudes towards her.

The marriage between Alessia Fabiani and Cherubini has been on everyone's lips in the past. At that time, she was at the height of his popularity, he managed two renowned Roman restaurants. The relationship becomes more complicated starting from economic problems, with the closure of Cherubini's business activities. The sentimental issues there was no shortage of them: he suspected that Fabiani was cheating on him with Berrettini, the tennis coach at the Due Ponti Sporting Club.

Source: Fanpage