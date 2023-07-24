The gesture of the activist

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, accused of resisting Swedish police during a protest action in mid-June, was convicted of disobeying the police and fined. During the hearing held in the Malmo court he explained: “It is true that I was there that day and that I received an order (from the police, ed) which I did not obey, but in my opinion we are in an emergency and therefore my action was legitimate”. “The laws must be changed, we cannot save the world by respecting them – she added – The climate situation is not improving, we have no other choice but to continue to act, even if we will have to face these consequences”.



01:16