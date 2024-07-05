There Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) continues to encounter difficulties. Despite a successful docking with the orbiting laboratory carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the journey was not without problems. Soon after launch, engineers detected five helium leaks in the spacecraft’s propulsion system, essential for regulating its orbit.

Originally, Wilmore and Williams were supposed to return to Earth after about a week, but NASA has now postponed their return until June 26extending their stay in space by at least three weeks. During the initial docking attempt, a Engine malfunction forced the Starliner to maintain its position about 850 feet from the station.

However, despite the problems, the NASA remains optimistic. Steve Stich, responsible of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, reassured reporters that there was no reason to believe Starliner couldn’t return to Earth intact, though he stressed the importance of further analyzing the data collected.

Trouble for astronauts: Crucial phase for Starliner mission

The return will be a phase crucial to the missionas the spacecraft will face significant temperature increases during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere and will slow its descent over the New Mexico desert using a parachute system recently redesigned by Boeing due to safety concerns.

This first crewed test of Starliner raised numerous concerns and highlighted the need to thoroughly test the reliability of the spacecraft before regular flights to the ISS could be considered.

The current situation highlights the challenges Boeing still faces to ensure the safety and reliability of its space operations, and the next few weeks will be crucial in defining Starliner’s future missions.

