Highlights: Electricity workers strike increases problems in UP

Power supply was disrupted till late night in all districts from Noida to Varanasi

Strike by the personnel of the electricity department across the state against privatization

Work related to consumer services including repair of fault affected

Lucknow / Varanasi

The strike by the power workers against privatization has increased the trouble of the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Monday. From the residence of the Deputy Chief Ministers to the common man, the houses of millions of people remained in darkness. The impact of the workers’ strike was such that where a large part of the entire Purvanchal could not get power supply all night. At the same time, power supply work could not be done in thousands of houses including a total of 36 ministers including Deputy CM, Energy Minister in the capital Lucknow.

In view of the boycott of the workers involved in the dharna against privatization, the government may have claimed to make all the arrangements, but the system and the ground situation looks completely different. The power cuts for 10 to 16 hours in all the districts from Lucknow to Noida and Meerut to Varanasi created a crisis of drinking water in front of people. According to local reports, all the power stations of major cities of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi came to a standstill. Apart from this, the power supply which was shut down from around 9 am in many districts including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Chandauli of Purvanchal was not normal all night.

People demonstrated at power stations

During this time, there was also public outrage against the employees of the electricity department at all the power sub-stations. Common people fiercely cursed administrative arrangements for this. On the other hand, the local administration officials had to make a lot of effort to convince the people. However till late night there were reports that after the intervention of Minister Shrikant Sharma, the decision to privatize has been withdrawn for the time being. But it was also said that the CMD of Power Corporation refused to sign the deal and negotiations failed.

Employees organized candle march to protest against privatization

In protest against privatization, the electricians took out a candle march from Shakti Bhavan to the Gandhi statue site at GPO. During this, the acting president of the organization Chhote Lal Dixit said that the management should try to improve the system by leaving a rigid attitude to privatization. Apart from this, the contract electricians gave a memorandum to Law and Justice Minister Brijesh Pathak and demanded early resolution of the problems. During this time, State General Secretary Devendra Pandey of UP Power and Tender Contracting Employees Union raised the demand that the contract workers should be paid salaries directly from the department under the musterroll. Apart from this, the scam in the last 19 years in the name of EPF, ESI should be investigated.