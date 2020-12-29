Running is an aerobic exercise, for which your body requires large amounts of oxygen. As your activities and hard work increase, you may have to gasp in the air, which is quite normal. Especially when you are starting again after a long break, or increasing your speed. Rapid breathing helps increase oxygen levels in the body, reducing the level of carbon dioxide build-up needed during exercise.

Once the oxygen demand in the body is met, our breath returns to normal. Over exertion or running at high altitudes can also cause shortness of breath. But if your respiratory problems persist, then you need to consult your doctor. Because it can be a sign of many health problems.

So we are giving you some tips to get relief from this, so that you do not have to face breathing problems while running. Let us tell you without wasting time.

1. Warm up

Warm-up is an essential part of any workout routine while you are running. So stretching and light jogging for 10-15 minutes before increasing your speed during that time will help to improve your performance on the field and remove the problem of breathlessness.

Warming up increases your body temperature slowly. Which prepares the body to do rigorous exercises easily. In winter, the airway becomes narrower due to cold and dry air. Which makes it more difficult to breathe. In such a situation, a warm-up can help you get relief from this problem.

2. Practice breathing techniques

To ensure that your lungs can receive the oxygen needed by the body while running, do some respiratory exercises. Practicing respiratory exercises will help you increase lung capacity and your lungs will be able to receive more oxygen.

For this, you can do diaphragmatic breathing, alternate nostril breathing or Nadi Shodhana and pursed-lips breathing and many other exercises.

3. Breathe in rhythm

The breathing rule while exercising is to mix it with your movement. By breathing in a rhythmic pattern, your body can absorb more oxygen and also reduce your body’s stress. So breathe in and release with your exercise.

You can follow a 3: 2 breathing pattern while running. You can change the pattern according to your speed. When you are running, breathe through your nose as well as your mouth to meet oxygen needs.

4. Adjust your speed

It is good to challenge your body and it is always encouraged, but it is necessary to slow it down. You will not get any health benefit by pushing your body too much towards it. In such a situation, when you are running and you have trouble breathing, then adjust your speed and hold your breath. Slow it down while running for 1 or 2 minutes, until your breath returns to normal.

If you have just started running, do not get too excited and do not increase your speed. Increasing intensity slowly and steadily is the right way to progress.

5. Pay attention to your form too

Your form is another factor that can affect your breathing. If you are overdosing, it can also affect your lungs. This can make you difficult to breathe. So make sure that your form is correct. You need to keep your shoulders back and head upward so that you do not have any problem in breathing.

