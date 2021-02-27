M.An has to look for a long time to find outbreaks of Adi Hütter on the sidelines. The Eintracht Frankfurt coach usually knows how to deal with the emotions of a soccer game. In the successful Europa League campaign two years ago, that was not the case for once. Out of anger at the referee, Hütter kicked a water bottle that was flying in a high arc. For this he was suspended for the game at Inter Milan. The anger soon subsided, Eintracht won, Hütter took it with humor and joked: “I used to have a good right foot.”

After that, it was mostly quiet around Hütter, apart from the customary discussions with the fourth official in the coaching zone – until Friday evening. In the Frankfurt 1: 2 defeat at Werder Bremen, the very long fuse of the Austrian burned down at some point and there was an emotional explosion. “I try to stand on the sidelines with calm and sovereignty for 75 minutes,” he said later in a calm voice in the virtual press conference. “But at some point your collar just bursts. Because that has nothing to do with level. “

What happened? In the second half the game became more and more heated. It got down to business on the pitch, there was also a veritable gathering of many players who were scolded and pushed. The not always sovereign referee Robert Hartmann had his hands full to calm the situation with three warnings. There was also a lot going on outside the square. There were repeated calls from the substitutes ‘and supervisors’ positions, which also infected the coaches, who verbally attacked each other in their coaching zone. Hütter was later shown the yellow card.

Targeting Martin Hinteregger?

“It’s always special here and I let myself be infected a little bit by it. I was annoyed about certain things, “said Hütter without being very specific. The feuds from the 90 minutes continued afterwards. The pictures from the streaming provider DAZN showed how the Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt and Eintracht sports director Bruno Hübner quarreled on the way to the dressing room, a few meters behind Werder striker Niklas Füllkrug and Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger were even slightly palpable in their duel.

Was Hinteregger possibly the trigger for all the arguments? Half a year ago the Austrian had openly provoked a man from Bremen: “Davie Selke is a player I like to play against because I know I’m better. That spurs me on even more. You also like to play against someone like that to show him: ‘Hey, what kind of a guy are you?’ ”The duel did not take place on Friday because Selke was not substituted on. Did colleague Füllkrug want to take revenge? “I had the feeling that the Bremen team was really after Hinteregger. Especially filling jug after he came in, ”said Hütter.

Kohfeldt also did not miss the verbal prelude to Hinteregger. “You have to be aware that if the players choose words beforehand, that creates a certain tension,” said the Werder coach, turning the tables after the excitement in Frankfurt. “We’ve had very relaxed home games lately. Today came the unity and it boils up. Eintracht has to ask itself why it is always like this with them, ”said Kohfeldt. “You are playing an outstanding season. You have to be able to lose with decency. “



Kohfeldt firmly rejected the accusation of unsportsmanlike conduct and provocation. “A club like Eintracht Frankfurt: It’s so awesome. But we all have to be able to play a soccer game and then shake hands, ”said the man from Bremen. “There is just one or the other statement.” Insults would also have come from the Frankfurter Bank. “Everyone has to question themselves what choice of words they have found today.” As is so often the case after this kind of excitement, questions remained unanswered when coming to terms with who did what and said when and who was to blame for what.

In addition to all the verbal skirmishes, there was also a football game that had it all. After eleven Bundesliga games without defeat, the Frankfurt soaring was slowed. After the Eintracht lead by André Silva (9th minute), the goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie (47th) and Joshua Sargent (62nd) turned the game. “We gave up a game that we actually had in our hands,” said Hütter when it was not about arguments but about the sporting competition. “Werder was disgusting, they were uncomfortable. We fell into their trap. “

In addition to the already charged atmosphere, there were all sorts of controversial scenes, including at the goals. The corner in front of the Frankfurter Tor was wrongly given. The Bremen hit was examined by the video assistant, as were other scenes. It was always close. The waiting time, including the uncertainty on the lawn, apparently also strained everyone’s nerves. Makoto Hasebe from Frankfurt said: “It’s always so combative and emotional against Bremen. In the end it was way too much. Too much talk on the square and outside the square in the stands. “

“That is a setback, of course,” said Hütter, whose team remains fourth. “If you think you can walk through the league, it will be difficult. Now it becomes clear what character the team has. I hope that we will show a reaction to the defeat. ”In the end, it was even more conciliatory for the coaches. “These emotions are part of football. Sometimes words are used, that’s the way it is. It’s not a chess game or a concert, ”said Hütter. And Kohfeldt? “I’m a big fan of shaking hands after a game and letting emotions be emotions.”