HHundreds of angry supporters of the traditional French soccer club Olympique Marseille protested in front of the club’s training center on Saturday and have meanwhile forcibly gained access to “La Commanderie”. The French league responded by postponing the home game against Stade Rennes scheduled for Saturday evening. When the Ligue 1 encounter will be rescheduled is still open.

Olympique Marseille condemned the attacks “in the strongest possible way” in a statement. The fans, who apparently belonged to the ultra camp and vented their anger about the club management and the team’s negative streak, gathered in the afternoon in front of the OM facility, first threw smoke bombs and set off fireworks. “300 OM supporters violently attacked police officers who were present to secure La Commanderie,” tweeted the local Bouches-du-Rhone police. 25 people were arrested.

According to the club, the situation was life-threatening for the players, employees and security forces present. Furthermore, there was property damage of several hundred thousand euros. “Olympique de Marseille has all the evidence. These were immediately forwarded to the investigating authorities. Lawsuits will be filed in the next few hours to assert the association’s rights against this barbarism, ”emphasized the nine-time master.

Marseille, Champions League winner in 1993, has slipped out of the European Cup ranks after three defeats in the Ligue 1 table. Coach Andre Villas-Boas said on Friday that he expected his departure at the end of the season. “We have to clean up. I am responsible for the results and right now they are terrible, ”said the Portuguese.

The fans have been organizing protests before the home games for weeks. On Saturday, an increasing number of banners attacking the club’s management were hung all over the city. “Follow AVB, get out of here”, “Parisians, get out of here”, “Give us OM back”, were some of them. The Paris-born OM President Jacques-Henri Eyraud was recently a target. He had said that in his opinion too many people from the city and supporters of the club work for the club.