Unrest at JA21? A letter from members about changing internal party rules has been signed by part of the party leadership, but not by party leaders Joost Eerdmans and Annabel Nanninga.

Will JA21 become the umpteenth political party that will die from an internal tribal struggle? No, those involved swear in unison. Still, something is going on. This week, members took to the pen and wrote a pithy letter to the party board. Their grievances in short: the internal party rules are now drawn up in such a way that there is too little participation by members in the course. “That makes the party unstable and leads to even more tight control instead of giving confidence,” it says.

For example, the board is not elected by members and replaces itself and no fundamentals are set. It has to be more ‘democratic’ and it has to be ‘more professional’. The fact that the wife of JA21 leader Joost Eerdmans is still treasurer also stings a few.

But it is especially salient: a large part of the party leadership also signed the letter. MPs Derk Jan Eppink, Nicki Pouw-Verweij and members of the Senate Toine Beukering and Bob van Pareren put their signatures. But Eerdmans and Senate faction leader Annabel Nanninga did not.

No rigid faction discipline

It is not the first time that the parliamentary party of JA21 seems divided: in a motion of no confidence against minister Hugo de Jonge, Eerdmans voted against, Eppink and Pouw-Verweij were in favour. Something that Eerdmans defended: ,,With us you are allowed to differ in opinion, we do not have a rigid group discipline.”

Nanninga swears that there is no quarrel now either. ,,I do not understand the fuss in the media, storm in a teacup", she says. "Members talk at a general meeting about what can be improved and submit motions to that effect. That is literally what a membership meeting is for."

But why did she and Eerdmans not sign the letter? ,,I thought he was just too sharp”, said Eerdmans. “But a split in the party? That’s not too bad. We were start up and we need to change now, I agree. Members think it is taking too long, but the letter contains constructive proposals.

JA21 Member of Parliament Derk Jan Eppink co-wrote and signed the letter. © Jeroen Meuwsen

Nanninga says she finds ‘the proposals interesting’. ,,But the board is already on this course anyway.” And, she says: ,,Such a letter is not an ideal means of communication. And I do not agree with the content on points, but I discuss that with our members, not in the media.

‘Tasty steak in Van der Valk’

The letter was co-written by MPs Eppink and Pouw-Verweij. And according to the latter, it is certainly not intended to cause camps or hassle. "Not at all, on the contrary. This is all meant to help the party move forward. No coup or anything, with camps. And that Joost doesn't sign, well, I also heard him say that he agrees with the content."

That Eerdmans against The Telegraph laconically said that he would be happy to discuss the party course with a party council of members over a ‘nice steak in Van der Valk’, which will cause laughter in the party.

“But that’s how Joost talks,” says Jan Cees Vogelaar, candidate for the First Member of Parliament. “I think Joost is a flexitarian. But hey, it’s all allowed, the atmosphere is good.”

JA21 member Johan Almekinders does not think the letter is ‘one of a kind’. “But the statutes are a bit FvD-like. Power is at the top. And that can and must change. This is just healthy internal discussion.”

Is the dissatisfaction fueled by the disappointing result in the parliamentary elections? Eerdmans: ,,Well, I get compliments at the greengrocer, but internally a few had hoped for more profit. We will evaluate the campaign, but I don’t think that’s where the sting is.”

