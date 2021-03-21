D.he images of the frustration of the lone fighter Erling Haaland leave a lot of room for interpretation. With an angry face and loud curses, the rescuer of Borussia Dortmund ran into the cabin after the 2: 2 (1: 1) at 1. FC Köln and did not look at anyone around him. He threw his jersey into his opponent Jorge Meré’s arms without waiting for his shirt in return. “You could see his disappointment because he really wanted three points,” said coach Edin Terzic, an understatement.

Of course, these pictures are an expression of the “irrepressible will to win” of the Norwegian goal machine, as Terzic emphasized. Even a last-minute point with two own goals does not satisfy Haaland. The pictures are also an expression of tough self-criticism, because the 20-year-old still had chances for a few more hits with a post header. And they can also be interpreted as a sign of pure identification with BVB. Or as a development into the opposite.

Haaland quarreled with fellow players several times during the game or waved them off. It looked as if he had got the – understandable – impression that he had to take care of everything himself. And the hottest striker share in world football would certainly have little desire for the Europa League or even the new Conference League instead of the Champions League.

“Glad he’s with us”

That is why BVB is not only playing for a place in the premier class in the season’s final spurt. He’s certainly also fighting to be able to offer Haaland a perspective. The contract, which runs until 2024, does not contain an exit clause. And actually it seems clear: If BVB gives up a star in the summer, it is more likely to be Jadon Sancho, who was denied the move to England last year. BVB doesn’t actually want to and doesn’t have to sell all of its silverware in a single summer.

But the entire high nobility is promoting Haaland, and anything but the Champions League stage would not be worthy of it. He has scored 21 goals in 21 Bundesliga games this season, a total of 33 goals in 31 competitive games. When Terzic emphasizes that we are “very happy that he is with us”, it also sounds a little evocative.

Especially since it became apparent on Saturday that without the injured captain Marco Reus, apart from Haaland, not much came from BVB. A bitter relapse after a good last few weeks, which Terzic “had no sign of”. “We’re going into the international break with a bit of disappointment,” said the coach: “Because we have to look at this table for two weeks now.”

She is currently four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt. It is therefore impossible to overtake the Hessen, who are in the coveted fourth place, in the following direct duel. A defeat against Frankfurt could even mean a preliminary decision against BVB if there are still seven games left. This year’s quarter-finalist definitely needs a win if he wants to experience the festive season in the Champions League again next year. And even an Erling Haaland will probably not be able to do it all by himself.