Dhe works council of Audi has to accept salary cuts. On the day of the works meeting in Ingolstadt, it became known that the car manufacturer was examining whether part of the remuneration already paid could be reclaimed from the works councils. And to make matters worse, the whole matter is now also a case for the public prosecutor’s office.

But first things first: The reason for the cuts is a judgment by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) at the beginning of the year. According to this, the payment of works councils in the Volkswagen Group is not legal. At Germany’s largest car manufacturer, the works council’s remuneration was measured according to the model of a “hypothetical career” that an employee would have had without the works council activity – a fundamentally popular remuneration model for works councils in German industrial companies.

In mid-January, the BGH declared this remuneration model inadmissible. According to the judges, a works council salary “should be measured according to the remuneration of comparable employees with customary company developments”. As a result, VW lowered the salaries of around 80 employee representatives in February. On the other hand, the majority of those affected are now defending themselves before the labor courts.

There are a total of 98 exempt works councils at Audi. A spokeswoman for the VW subsidiary said on Wednesday that the remuneration models for Audi employees differed “in detail from those at Volkswagen”. And because the respective customary company remuneration of employees also represents the basis for the remuneration of elected officials, no comparisons can be made between the two companies. However, like the parent company, Audi has already acted: “We have already implemented salary cuts in the sense that it is legally required and required,” said the spokeswoman. She did not provide any information about the period of the additional claims and their amount. However, if there is a need for action in the individual case assessment, “Audi AG will take the legally required steps,” added the spokeswoman.







The Munich II public prosecutor’s office is now dealing with the case. “We have received a criminal complaint in connection with the remuneration of works councils at Audi AG,” said senior public prosecutor Andrea Grape of the FAZ.

From the point of view of lawyers, the BGH judgment can have criminal consequences. Thus employee representatives as well as human resource directors in the companies have to reckon with the fact that the overpaid salaries under certain conditions constitute a crime of infidelity. In the worst case, they face up to five years in prison.