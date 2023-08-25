Problems in ‘At the bottom there is room’! Las Nuevas Lomas will once again feel threatened by Claudia Llanos after the message sent to Francesca Maldini in the previous chapter; however, a new gift comes to ‘Noni’ and they leave it under her pillow. Peter, seeing this, tells his madame that there is someone infiltrated between them. On the other hand, Jimmy would meet his old rival again: we are talking about Remo, who works at the Maldini corporation and would remember the threat he made to the youngest of the Gonzales. Alessia’s ex would have in mind to take revenge on Jimmy now that he works as an assistant, will he get ‘Jaimito’ fired from the corporation?

If you want to know what can happen in this new chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, be sure to read this note in which you will know all the details of the premiere of episode 292 of season 10 of the most successful Peruvian series of America TV.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 292 of ‘In the background there is room’

When does chapter 292 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 2023’ premiere?

The new chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premieres TODAY, August 25, 2023, on the screens of América TV. According to the advance, Peter and Francesca suspect that Claudia Llanos has an infiltrator from prison to start making her life miserable. On the other hand, Remo will appear again in ‘AFHS’ and could make Jimmy’s life miserable in the corporation.

Where to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×292?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×292 you can see it through the open signal of channel 4 or better known as América TV. The most successful Peruvian series in the last ten years has been broadcast LIVE after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before ‘Luz de Luna’.

Jimmy and Remo will meet again in ‘In the background there is room’

What TIME to see chapter 292 of ‘In the background there is room 2023’?

As it has been handling its schedule since its premiere in February 2023, ‘AFHS’ can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8.40 pm to 9.40 pm. On the other hand, we share the opening hours of the new chapter in other countries.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day)

How to watch season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ for FREE?

In the event that you do not have access to the open signal of América TV and you do not want to miss the premiere of chapter 292, here is the solution. All you have to do is access your América TV GO platform for FREE ONLINE, there you will be able to see the episodes that you missed and the premiere of the series: from Monday to Friday.