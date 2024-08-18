Trotting | There was more than 20 kilos of pressure in the mouth – The horses’ mouths were damaged, even though the handlers knew they were being examined

Trotting sports|Veterinarian Kati Tuomola’s pilot study investigated the connection between trotting handlers’ rein pressure, horse behavior and mouth injuries. The results surprised the experienced researcher.

What kind of pressure on the horse’s reins is needed to cause damage to the horse’s mouth? How do the horses react if the handler pulls hard on the reins?

A veterinarian and a researcher answer these questions Kati Tuomola wanted an answer.

Tuomola found in his previous study, which attracted a lot of attention, that 84 percent of trotting horses had mouth lesions after the competition performance.

The study linked the damage to specific salivary glands, but it did not say the amount of pressure placed on the horses’ mouths. That’s what Tuomola wanted to find out now.

Although the horse’s behavior, mouth damage and rein pressure have been studied in separate studies before, Tuomola wanted to combine the information. The research layout had to be planned from the beginning.

For research eight horses and their handlers were selected. Similar drooling devices were placed in the mouths of the crabs.

Between the spout and the rein, rein pressure gauges were installed on both sides. Horses were driven on the racetrack at a trot and running for an average of 12 minutes, during which the gauges measured rein pressure separately from each rein.

At the same time, a car was driving next to the horse, from which the horse’s behavior was videotaped. The horses’ mouths were examined before and after the ride.

“I knew the pressures would be big, but they were really big,” says Kati Tuomola.

Average the rein pressure in one rein varied between 0.5 and 3.7 kilograms. However, the maximum pressure varied between 11 and 24 kilograms.

The sensors couldn’t measure more than 24 kilos of pressure, so the pressure could be even higher in a few horses.

“You can imagine how it would feel to run yourself if you had a ten-kilo bucket hanging from each corner of your mouth.”

“ “The horse doesn’t open its mouth for nothing, but there is some kind of pain or avoidance behavior in the background.”

In the study, three out of eight horses were found to have mouth bruises after the test ride.

“It was a surprise. It was not a competitive situation and the horse was alone on the track. The supervisors also knew they were participating in the study,” says Tuomola.

The research provides answers to why there are so many mouth injuries in a trotting competition situation.

“There, the acceleration of the horses is greater, so the rein pressure is probably greater.”

With them horses with bruises found in the mouth also showed more changes in behavior. The greater the rein pressure, the more the horse’s mouth was completely or repeatedly open.

At most, one of the examined horses opened its mouth about 300 times during the ride. Horses only breathe through their nostrils, so under normal circumstances the horse keeps its mouth closed while moving.

“The study supports the fact that the opening of the horse’s mouth should not be underestimated. The horse doesn’t open its mouth for nothing, but there is some kind of pain or avoidance behavior in the background,” says Tuomola.

In her pilot study, Kati Tuomola investigated the connection between rein pressure, mouth injuries and horse behavior. “I thought the research setup was genius! It showed the connection between the two.” If the study were to be repeated with a larger sample than the pilot study, the study would need additional funding.

Horses with mouth damage also had more hurried walking, i.e. a type of fast walking. The horse was in an agitated state and couldn’t bear to walk along, I found the reins.

Tuomola points out that managing a horse’s appropriate state of alertness is part of horse training. An optimal state of alertness contributes to the trotting horse’s training and reduces the risk of injury.

“In a competition situation, one might hope that the horse will speed up. It’s all about balance. If the acceleration goes to excess, it is dangerous for the horse and the person.”

According to Tuomola, handlers often hold the reins tightly so that the horse does not go too fast or that it stays at the desired speed. However, it is contrary to traditional negative pressure training.

“ “One of the trainers had taught all his horses to walk calmly to and from the trotting track.”

There pressure is applied to the horse. When the horse behaves as desired, the pressure is removed.

“If the reins are pulled hard all the time, the horse doesn’t know when it should stop or quieten down. The director’s only option is to pull even harder,” explains Tuomola.

The sample of the study is small, so statistical analysis was not possible in all respects. According to Kati Tuomola, the purpose was to pilot how research can show connections between hard rein pressure, mouth injuries and horse behavior.

He urges to observe the horse’s behavior. In addition, attention must be paid to training the horse. Guidelines should be a means of communication, not a means of restriction or punishment.

He immediately gives one easy tip.

The pilot had the lowest pilot pressures among the pilot tested.