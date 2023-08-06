Trotting | The debutante became the queen by the narrowest possible margin

Lumi-Oosa is the trotting queen of the year 2023.

The queen competition the 3,100 meter tough climb of the final distance was started from the most exciting stations.

Lumi-Oosa, Suven Sametti, Lakan Leija and Vennelmon Varma, who formed the top four, only fit within 1.1 seconds.

Vennelmon Varma, who made a strong run from the leading side, crossed the finish line first of the top four horses, ahead of Lakan Leija. On the other hand, Suven Sametti, who ran in the lead, did not lose much to Lakan Leija.

On the other hand, Lumi-Oosa, who led the race with a difference of 0.7 seconds before the final distance, was slightly behind Suven Samet, but she also fought as hard as she could.

After a long wait that was certainly nerve-wracking for the background crowd, Lumi-Oosa, a debutant who ran in the queen race for the first time at the age of 9, was announced as the new trot queen.

Profit margin reigning queen Suven Sametti was only 0.1 seconds behind. Lakan Leija lost to Lumi-Oosa by two tenths and Vennelmo Varma by four tenths.

“I wasn’t at all sure after the final trip whether this would turn out in our favor. I thought it was really tight now. After all, that feeling was quite strong when we were declared the winners”, Harri Kotilainen rejoiced.

Kotilainen has participated in the main starts of the royal trots many times, but the brightest crown had yet to be exhausted.

“This is the fulfillment of wishes. It has been a dream of my whole career to get that wreath on a horse. You probably don’t understand this yet. Maybe sometime in the beginning of the week, you will understand that now it is finally here,” Kotilainen stated.

Kotilainen, who keeps his stable in Äänekoski, did not put himself on the pedestal as is his custom.

“Lumi-Oosa has many good features. It is a fine breed and otherwise a fine individual. These titles are possible with such horses. Not even a good coach can do such things.”

A coveted wreath was strung around Lumi-Oosa’s neck.

Snow Oosan career is not completely conventional. The mare dominated the mare starts of her age group, but was already foaled at 5 years old. As a result, the now 3-year-old Lumi-Vikke was born, who is also under Kotilainen’s training.

Breeder and owner of the new trotting queen Markku Lumiaho said that there were clear grounds for the initiation.

“It was done in collaboration with Harri. The series rose quickly, so we thought that we would give it time and let the year grow and strengthen. After that, you can easily start building the mare. Even in hindsight, that was a good solution. You have to be calm in this business, and Harri and I are calm,” said Lumiaho.

Lumiaho has invested in high-quality education for decades.

“I couldn’t even dream of something like this. Unbelievable feeling. We thought that if next year it would be tough, but now there’s already a wreath”, Lumiaho, who is impressive in Raahe, expressed his mood.

Markku Lumiaho’s long educational activity received the reward he deserved.

Finnish horses are just the thing for Lumiaho.

“I have been a Finnish horseman since birth. I don’t underestimate warm bloods in any way, but let others ride them. We live in the countryside, so a Finnish horse fits and fits there”, said Lumiaho already in the winner’s ring of the opening leg.

The final journey Tutun Impi, who roared handsomely to victory, rose from seventh place to fifth in the overall race.

“We have come a long way with this mare and now we are here. It looked like it belongs in these games. This is the best win of my career. At least we have the best mare for three tons”, Tutun Impi’s instructor-trainer Antti Ala-Rantala rejoiced after the final trip.

Tutun Impi let his strength speak on the long journey and “Härmän häjy” Antti Ala-Rantala was able to vent.

Queen Pageant 2023:

1. Lumi-Oosa 9.51,1

2. Suven Sametti +0.1

3. Lakan Leija +0.2

4. Vennelmon Varma +0.4

5. Tutu’s Impi +2.6

6. Sickle +3.3

7. Pirttilä’s Olga +3.8

8. Crazy Dunaari +3.8

9. MA Point +6.1