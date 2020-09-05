Trotting The largest trophy of the 12 months was celebrated by a thousand house owners

The tremendous mare Mascate Match, owned by one thousand co-owners Raviliiga HIFK, received the Derby on Saturday in Vermo.

4-year-olds In the primary race of the warm-blooded season within the Nice Finnish Derby, the largest trotting prize of the 12 months was paid in Finland, 151,000 euros.

The proper match was Pekka Korvelle alongside the lengthy horseman profession already Fifth victory within the derby.

“It’s actually nice that half of the horse’s deserves go to charity for SYLVA ry, ie to help kids with most cancers. The cash will certainly go to the correct vacation spot, ”the coach who directed the victory himself commented.

The enjoyment across the Vermo podium was staggering. “Pekka, Pekka, Pekka,” the encouragement waned on the folks competition. It appeared as if everybody who got here to Vermo had been the house owners of the winner and plenty of of them had been.

“Sure, it got here to an in depth simply reasonably,” Pekka acknowledged, laughing at his supporters and house owners in response to the remake.

Mascate The match calmed down nicely after a tough begin on the high spot. In the long run, All the time Prepared was anticipated to face a troublesome problem for “Mass”, however the Tremendous Dam of the Raviliiga HIFK was too good an opponent for his challenger that the race would have grow to be a duel.

“When Pekka pressed on the underside of the gasoline in a defective curve, the sport was clear to him,” Kari Rosimo acknowledged instantly in his type.

Rosimo continued within the remaining to the second prize value 71,000 euros Hannu Laakkonen to teaching simply earlier than the derby Tuomas Korvenojalta with the always-read All the time Prepared.

Arvid Åvall’s 5-year-old mares born in Tammaderby, Finland, struggled for the primary prize of 30,000 euros. In the long run, no nice battle was seen when Jukka Torvinen pushed by Peanuts cut up in simple steps to victory.

“Peanuts weren’t bothered by the rain. It’s a little bit of a mare of its personal, an excellent mare, it all the time leaves just a little inside and I believe that’s most likely the key of its success, ”Jukka Torvinen stated.

Raskolnikov Frido didn’t make it to the derby, however discovered some comfort in Saturday’s 4-year race. Driving an incredible 12 months of success, Kuninkuusravit and Finlandia-ajot received Santtu Raitala discovered the ultimate straight in the midst of the driving route that introduced the horse out of the bag to victory.

Trotting King Evartilla Santtu Raitala continued in Vermo from the place he was left on Friday. The title of the competitors on Saturday was Tähtisprintteri and the primary prize was 12,000 euros.

Jorma Kontio Vixus, who left the No. 1 observe, was on the verge of victory, however in the long run was congratulated the Grandmaster, the hero of the Suur-Hollola race and the royal ravens, Evartti. It has received cash this 12 months for the companion secure Talli Pajatso, which already owns 211,000 euros.

The standard Käpylä Grand Prix for warm-blooded individuals, which has been competing since 1969, ended with a sporty perspective. Iikka Nurmonen to victory.

Small a profitable teaching companion for his or her life companion Jenni Tuokon Nurmonen, who was operating together with his staff, was joyful to hit his staff Higher Boss. It was in a position to preserve Deangelo, MTMaster Don, who developed on the finish of the robust problem, in addition to primary favourite Don Williams convincingly behind.