Trotting The 2019 Trotting King Tähen Wish died on Sunday

In the royal ravines successful To this Hope has died Sunday morning of intestinal obstruction. Hippos Finland tells about this in its social media accounts. He was the first to report on the death of Hope Evening News.

A horse that died at the age of 9 won the trotting kingdom in Lahti in 2019. Last summer, it was second in the race. According to Finland’s Hippos Facebook update, the horse raced 77 races, of which it won 30.

Ilta-Sanomat and Equestrian magazine say that the stallion died at Viikki Animal Hospital, where the coach and co-owner from Hankasalmi Pauli Raivio drove it together with another owner Kari Hintikan with a night between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the equestrian magazine, Raivio and Hintikka arrived in Viikki at five in the morning and set off to drive home when the stallion was left on the operating table.

“Sometimes such positive information came from there. The nurse called and said that the stomach is a bit crowded and the small intestine is a blockage, but when it intestinal obstruction can be open, so then it comes liuottelemaan stomach side. But then it turned out that the small intestinal blockage was so bad that it could not be opened and Tähen preference had to stop, “said Raivio Horse Sport magazine.