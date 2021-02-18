Trotting Study: Nearly all trotting horses had mouth lesions with certain deaths – yet they are not banned

No completely safe drool was found in the study.

In horse racing worked as a supervising veterinarian Kati Tuomola could suspect that one dipper might be associated with severe oral injury to trotting horses.

“I didn’t keep a record, but I had found that if a horse got blood out of his mouth after leaving, it often had a Crescendo drool. I had a negative image of the die in advance, ”says Tuomola.

Crescendo is a dredger allowed in ravines where pressure is applied to a relatively small area in the horse’s mouth.

“It’s logical that with such a die, horses have bleeding in their mouths.”

Tuomola’s newly published research article confirmed the assumption. With Crescendo, 79% of the trotting horses had a mouth injury.

The surprise of the study was that in addition to the crescendo with the other two deaths, almost all horses had mouth injury. With a straight plastic die and a straight supporter die, more than 90 percent of the horses had moderate to severe oral injury.

“I sometimes put myself as a veterinarian suggests leather for puoltajankuolainta horse owner crescendo instead, because it is softer kept. The image of a straight plastic die has also been positive, ”says Tuomola.

Now a published dying study is related to oral examinations of trotting horses conducted 3.5 years ago. Tuomola conducted a mouth examination on 261 horses randomly selected from horse racing in the summer of 2017. He and his team published the first scientific article on the subject in 2019. The result was harsh: 84 percent of the horses studied had some degree mouth injury in the mouth.

Now Tuomola and his team investigated, based on the same data, which factors were associated with oral injuries. The article was published in December, and Tuomola is doing a dissertation on the subject.

A statistical association with oral injury was found in two background factors. With three deaths, the majority of the horses had mouth injuries. Mares also had more mouth damage than runes.

In contrast, the damage was not explained by other background information such as the horse’s breed, age, race success, or other equipment. Tuomola emphasizes that this is a statistical connection, not a cause-and-effect connection.

“The dredge itself does not cause damage to the horse’s mouth, but the control pressure coming from the hand to the horse’s mouth.”

Trotting competitions Hippos’ specialist doctor in charge of regulation Martti Tala keep the test result from dying.

“According to the study, there was little damage with all the dies. After all, a die is just a tool. It’s as hard as the user’s hand. ”

Tala does not comment on whether certain deaths should be banned based on research findings.

“Matters related to the equipment of the horse races will be decided by our equipment working group, which will meet next time within a month. The issue of dying will certainly be discussed at that meeting. “

The study does not provide an answer as to which dredger would be completely safe. At least some oral damage was found with all dies.

Tuomola would not be banning deaths altogether in a competitive situation. However, attention should be paid to the dies that caused the most damage.

“If you choose these dies, you should be aware that the horse is at risk. In horse racing, these horses should be taken more often for mouth checks. ”

He sees it as a problem to find solutions to other problems, such as the lack of training for the horse, from hard dieers.

“A hard drool can seem like an easy solution even with a so-called awkward horse. However, the reason behind the horse’s behavior should always be clarified. ”