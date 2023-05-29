Trotting | Santtu Raitala’s Evartti won the all-time jackpot in Elitloppet

Evartti received one million kroner for the Elitkampeni victory and is already aiming for the reward sums of trotting legend Viesker.

Trotting instructor Santtu Raitala drove from Helsinki to his home in Pihtiputaa on Monday, satisfied.

Raitala was returning from his victorious trip to the Elitloppet event on the Solvalla track in Stockholm.

On Sunday, Raitala won the Elitkampen start of the world’s best cold-blooded crabs at Evart. The main prize was one million kroner, about 86,500 euros. It is the largest amount of prizes that a Finnish horse has ever won.

On the all-time prize list, Evartti became the second highest-earning Finnish horse after Viesker.

Evartti, who continues his career, has now earned 840,745 euros for his owners. The trotting legend Viesker, who died in February 2022, managed to run more than one million euros.

“It went perfectly. Evartti was fantastic once again and enjoyed running in front of a large audience,” Raitala said on the phone.

There were almost 20,000 spectators at the Trotting Olympics in Solvalla.

“Evartti was able to make the run he wanted from the top spot. On the way, you could slow down and save energy for the final 300 meters.

Even a double victory was not far away”, Raitala pointed to the Finnish horse Parvelan Retu, who came third at the start.

Evart’s winning time in the mile (1,640 meters) sprint race was 20.4a. Evart’s win was Antti Ojanperän the stable’s first Elitkampeni win.

Eliloppetin Raitala has not yet made it to the warm-blooded main start. He guided the Swedish Mister Hercules in the qualification. According to Raitala, the stallion was not at his level at the qualifying start, and he galloped in the final straight.

“The horse felt very uncertain from the start. Its trotting rhythms have varied from day to day and it was now unable to carry its rhythm. Elitloppet remained a dream for years to come,” says Raitala.

He worked on several other starts during the Stockholm trotting weekend.

“I have to be satisfied that I got the opportunity to ride several horses in big raves. The best names and horses were there.”

On Tuesday, Finland’s current number one driver will ride in nine starts in Tampere.

Eliltoppet’s main pot of five million kroner, around 430,000 euros, was won by the French horse Hohneck.

