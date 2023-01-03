Trotting | Rokin Maxi, who was transferred to breeding, was the horse of gloomy Finns – he understood emotions

Many good trotting horses ended their racing career at the turn of the year when the upper age limit was reached. When Rokin Maxi was born, owner Markku Pasanen remembered the old wisdom: “You shouldn’t sell the first foal.”

Markku Pasanen fondly remembers his Finnish horse Rokin Max, who ended his racing career at the turn of the year.

According to Pasanen, Rokin Maxi was a dark Finns’ horse with a wide fan base.

“Rokin Maxi understood feelings. That’s why it was so popular,” Pasanen tells HS by phone from Loviisa, where he runs his stable.

Rokin Maxi left a lasting mark on Finnish trotting. The fifteen-year-old stallion ran the last race of his long career at the end of the year in Vermo.

In his title start for Finnish horses, Rokin Maxi took a stylish victory and had a well-deserved retirement. Exceptionally, Pasanen guided Rokin Max himself in the final race.

“It was agreed that I would run the last race. Almost as if it were your own birthday. Twelve years ago, I rode the horse for a trial run in Vermo, so the circle closed,” 64-year-old Pasanen describes Rokin Max’s wistful farewell.

Pasase has a trotting instructor’s C permit, which allows him to participate in races with a maximum prize value of 2,400 euros.

Otherwise, during Max’s career Rokin was a credit driver Teemu Okkolin and Pertti Puikkonen.

“The cart had to have a conductor who kept his nerve. Rokin Maxi couldn’t stand any requests. It went as desired. The driver was only allowed to sit in the stroller.”

According to the rules, the competitive career of Finnish horses ends when they turn 16 years old. The upper age limit for the right to compete for warm-blooded horses is twelve years.

“Once upon a time, I raised my hand at a meeting where it was discussed lowering the upper age limit for Finnish horses by one year and warmbloods by two years. I didn’t go out to change my coat anymore, even though there is a shortage of good horses, and you could compete with them for longer than now,” says Pasanen.

I rocked In addition to Max, at the turn of the year many other horses who had passed the upper age limit ended their careers. One of them was T. Rex, which is one of the most successful warm-blooded crustaceans in Finnish history. It ran over 415,000 euros in prize money.

According to Pasanen, Rokin’s Maxi was in such good condition that it could have been raced for at least another year.

In the future, the hard-conditioned horse will be transferred to breeding, from which Pasanen expects a lot.

“Rokin Maxi is not quite a shapely stallion, but he has a great nature, good physique and hard endurance. It would be easier if you could get a breeding place for it. I believe that especially in the north, there may be a demand for the horse’s offspring. We want to see what the boy’s retail Rokin Maxi is like,” Pasanen says and laughs.

He owns half of Rokin Max. On the other side, there are ten co-owners.

“I’m an old-fashioned person, I also get medicine from nature. When Rokin Maxi was born, I thought that the first foal should not be sold,” says Pasanen.

Next June, Pasanen will honor Rokin Max in the title race “Rokin Maxi ja poika” he bought at the Loviisa racetrack.

Rokin Max’s only offspring so far, Rokin Tahti, will then run the test start, in the same way as his father twelve years ago. Rokin Max’s pedigree includes, among other things, the most successful Finnish cold-blooded horse Viesker, who is its dam.

Viesker died in February 2022 at his homestead in Laukaa.

In addition, Pasanen owns half of the warm-blooded Proven Immigrant, which has only had two starts.

Before the breeding work, Rokin Maxi recovers from his competition mood with his trainer Nyyti-Maria Timonen in the stable in Miehikkälä. Timonen is Pasanen’s daughter.

“Let’s restore the horse’s competitive spirit, ride and reduce feeding,” says Pasanen.

I rocked Max’s trotting history is quite flawless. Last year it had 29 starts, which is the same as in the record-breaking season of 2018. In total, it raced 229 times in its career.

There were 32 wins. There were 23 second places and 16 third places. It accumulated 229 starts. Rokin Maxi won 213,825 euros in prize money. The stallion participated in the king competition four times.

What else would Rokin Maxi have reached?

“At this rate, it would have reached a profit of 300,000 euros in the spring. The horse has given a lot of joy and brought in an average of almost a ton (933 euros) for each of its departures after leaving the yard. I haven’t reached for the stars, juniper is enough.”

The stability is explained a lot by the fact that the horse has been spared from bad injuries. It is not spiked into joints or tendons.

“Roki has been ridden regularly summers and winters. There have been bumps, of course, but nothing big,” says Pasanen.