Trotting | Parvelan Retu’s background camp did not hide their feelings – “Like a Super Bowl victory”

Parvelan’s Retu “bruised” his opponent like an angry bear in the final leg of the royal shield.

6.8. 20:42

Kouvola the rivalry for kingship reached such a climax that no detective writer could have even dreamed of such a thing.

Before the last part of the journey, Evartti was pushing towards his fourth trotting kingship, which seemed certain. Then a miracle horse appeared from Orivede.

Parvelan Retu, upset by the failures of the previous trips, hit such a speed mill with three kilometers that the opponents who were ahead of him in the overall times were shocked.

HV Tuuri froze on the last back straight and Evartti, who led the overall race, was already far away on the finish line Hannu Torvinen from driving.

At the same time, the situation of the Royal Shield turned completely upside down. After the superior Parvelan Retu, the big surprises Hissun Feeniks and Sheikki took the other medal positions in the leaderboard.

Evartin the braking was even so strong at the end of the straight that the Vixeli coming closest behind crashed with it. Vixel’s leg got caught in Evart’s cart, and the performances of the duo, who were stuck on the track, were rejected.

The trainers of both horses that were involved in the wreck said that they survived the crash without injuries and are doing normally.

Even if the crash hadn’t happened, Parvelan Retu’s gap with Evart had already stretched so big that the power would have changed on Sunday in any case.

Parvelan Retu already last summer in Forssa there was a tight fight for the title of trotting king with Evart. There was a victory in Kouvola Petri Laine deserved for the stable’s 8-year-old golden nugget.

The stake for the stallion in Saturday’s opening trip was not expected, but on the second day the horse was full of steel.

Parvelan Retu’s bottomless resources spoke on the final journey of the royal shield.

Retu traveled at phenomenal speeds in the first sprint, where he came fourth after a bad gallop and then let his strength do the talking in the marathon.

Director Torvinen had not completely lost hope, even though Parvelan Retu had to start the last part of the journey from a considerable “back distance” in the joint races.

“The 2.3 second difference to the top was big, but on a long distance you can really catch up on the differences. Of course, it requires a horse,” said Torvinen.

“When Evartti stayed inside at the start, I drove hard to the front to keep the pace. Already in the last corner, we had quite a gap to Evart. Even though Retukin was a bit tired at the end, he found a rough edge and rolled nicely to the finish line”, the instructor beamed at his driver.

Torvinen said that he greatly appreciates winning the trotting kingship.

“It’s the hardest stuff of my career so far. This is like winning the Super Bowl on the trot.”

“That’s why it feels really great to be a horse king, that I’ve been with Parvelan Retu since he was 3 years old. We have won a lot together.”

Coach Laine admitted that Parvelan Retu was not at his best on Saturday. He said that it hadn’t been tuned tight in training and knew it would rock by the second day.

“All the horse’s strength must be saved for such a hard crunch. Parvelan Retu got the start on Saturday, and already in the mile it seemed that today is our day. Before three kilometers, only seconds and tenths of a second separated Retu from the top, and they are catchable,” Laine said in the interview with the winner of the course after the race was over.

Parvelan’s Retu earned 65,500 euros in the royal competition, which brought her total career earnings to 757,000 euros.

Laine didn’t paint cloud castles until the most important weekend of the season.

“I have told many people that Retu has already won a lot, and even that can’t always win. In open level starts, you have to be satisfied if you are among the top three or even get into the royal competition.”

In addition to the horse, Laine gave the biggest honor of the peak moment of his career to his spouse Noora Ojanperä.

“Noora does the biggest work with Retu. He takes care of feeding it and massaging it and a little bit of everything else. I only go jogging with the horse”, Laine revealed.

Parvelan Retu all the main support corps were interviewed in royal ceremonies.

“We work with the horses on the land as a hobby, but I have learned to take care of everything as well as possible, such as feeding. The horse has to be fine,” Ojanperä emphasized.

Ojanperä described that the new trotting king is kind and well-behaved.

“Retu is such a homebody. I can’t help but wonder how it can blow up such performances when it comes to big churches,” he said with emotion on the surface.

Parvelan Retu’s fans got what they came for in Kouvola.

Also Breeder of Parvelan Retu Marjo Vanninen moved.

“I have only one mare and thanks to her I can now live such a dream, Vanninen said and pointed to his own Maiskaus, who is Parvelan Retu’s dam.”

“I could never have imagined that this would happen to me.”

The breeder said that Parvelan’s Retu was very independent as a colt, but also playful and easy to handle.

“At the time, it was hard to tell what it would be like, but when Petri had taught Retu, he boasted that now they have a slightly better foal.”

And now the owners have a slightly better trot king.

The results of the royal competition:

1. Parvelan Retu total time 9.26,1

2. Hissun Phoenix +8.1 seconds

3. Sheik +13.8

4. Son of Veera +14.8

5. Caijus +15.6

6. Enon Vilppi +16.1

7. Uljas Suomalainen +17.7

Evartti, HV Tuuri, Vixeli, Kartier were rejected

Mr. Hayman interrupted.