Monday, May 2, 2022
Trotting Norwegian Cokstile won the Finlandia race, the first prize was 110,000 euros

May 1, 2022
The top four in the spring grand race went to foreign horses.

Christoffer Eriksson led by Norwegian slave Cokstile, he won the Finnish horse racing race in Vermo. The horse is cared for by a Finn Anu Intonen.

“The horse felt good in the warm-up. At first there were many horses in front of it, but I wasn’t worried,” Eriksson commented in a Core TV interview.

The four top places in the spring big race went to foreign horses, as the best Finnish horse in the race was the fifth place Willow Pride Ari Moilasen guided.

The main prize of the warm-blooded 1,620-meter race is 110,000 euros. The winner will also receive an invitation to Elitloppet in Sweden at the end of May.

