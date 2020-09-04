Trotting Mari Koikan was interested in the Finnish horse because of its name – The Power of the Oppressed has found a new life

Vääksy

When the name of the trotting horse is Oppressed Power, it literally requires a story. Who gives the horse the name of an old newspaper published between 1906 and 1918? In 1919, the Power of the Oppressed changed its name to the Power of Work.

Or does the name still refer to steep Marxism at all?

The Power of the Oppressed, a nine-year-old trotter, is blissfully ignorant of the interest in it. Ruuna crunches the hay Elina Laakkonen in the food garage in Vääksy.

There are thirty other horses in the same pastures on the same pastures, most of them young warm-blooded.

Horses hum when their handler Mari Koallinen grabs the Power of the Oppressed, or Zorro, from the bridle. Zorro is wearing a green warp. It protects it from burns. A horse standing in its fields is a favorable target for bloodthirsty insects.

Indoors, horse warps and dies are on shelves and hangers in good order. The floor shines like in a formula 1 garage.

The warps of the horses are in good order in the stable.­

Koissian leased to Zorro the competition rights four years ago. The horse is owned by El Trotters, which is Elina Laakkonen Ravitalli. Koikan manages and coaches Zorro.

Koikan became interested in the Power of the Oppressed because of its name.

“I saw a newspaper ad where Zorro was for rent. I called the salesman and told Elina about the horse, who bought it as a surprise for me as a project. We have a leasing agreement, ”says Koallinen.

When the Power of the Oppressed came to Koikkalainen’s coaching, it was suspicious and unfinished. “I would use the word rihveli,” says Koilainen, who was born in Liperi, North Karelia.

The warp must prevent the burners from entering the skin of the Repressed Force aka Zorro.­

Zorron the mother-in-law is Vokker, who was a good heir. Between 1972 and 1983, Vokker ran more than € 170,000 in prize money for its owner. In the royal raves, it ran twice second in 1980 and 1981.

Rune, Zorro can’t run on Vokker’s hoof tracks in the Royal Trotting, which is the main race of the year for stallions and mares.

Zorro’s earnings are still a tenth of the “grandfather’s” earnings, 18,345 euros. In all, it has run 57 starts, of which it has won eleven. The most recent victory came from Kouvola at the end of August. The profit margin is satisfactory 19.

“Religion 10, Math 4,” Koikan inches as the speech turns to the business side.

In practice, it means that horse people always have a harder faith and credit in a horse than it is when success begins to be measured on track and in money.

This year, Zorro’s direction has been upward: 14 starts and four wins. In July, it ran a record 25.9 in Forssa. It is a time in a thousand meters, of which, according to common practice, one is dropped out, leaving only seconds and a hundredth.

“I trust Zorro 100% otherwise except in racing. It has had too many galleries in the battles for victory, ”says Koallinen, 38.

Tapio Perttunen and Hannu Hietanen have been horse credit drivers.

“Tapio can already say, based on two warm-up laps, how Zorro runs. He has a good feel for the horse, ”praises Koallinen, who also has a driving license.

The Power of the Oppressed thrives outdoors. Fresh grass tastes good, even if it otherwise eats in moderation. “It doesn’t clean its pen by eating,” says trotting horse coach and caretaker Mari Koallinen.­

To horses Koikan liked it under school age. My sister had to go for a ride.

“I still don’t know today where that horse enthusiasm came from. Mom asked many times if it was good or bad. I said it’s good to hear, ”Koikan says.

There were no horses at home, but Grandma had work horses. One of Grandma’s horses was Höntti.

“The horse was so big as a horse that no suitable stalls could be found for it in the village shop, but they had to be commissioned. I haven’t seen a horse myself, but my grandfather has told me about it, ”says Koilainen.

The Zorro is also huge, with a height at the withers of 170 cents.

“Zorro is a talented and fast horse when they just get out of it,” the coach thinks.

Harness and with carts Koikan trains Zorro twice a week. Laakkonen farm has a training track of less than a kilometer and a 500-meter hit line, where you can practice speed traction with a horse.

“I don’t drive hard on the carts, I do it on the runway. I’m not a dressage rider, but Zorro has a good ride. It develops its balance in a different way, ”says Koallinen about one of his coaching methods.

Are female coaches still viewed with suspicion in trotting circles?

“I have not experienced prejudices. Women are just as valued as men. As a child, I have vague notions that the situation has not always been so equal. ”

Instead, he is annoyed at how the rotten horse has been termed an “ordinary pipe”.

“I think it’s really bad and ugly said. It is a shame that so sharply commented. No one in the raves has nominated me, but I have been blamed for it by other horse people, ”says Koallinen.

“It is not a putte but a Finnish horse. I am a Finnish horse’s back. “

The Power of the Oppressed has improved its traction year after year. According to the rules, a Finnish horse is allowed to race until it reaches the age of 15.­

Zorron Coaching is a hobby for Koikkalainen, because the actual job is to take care of all the horses in Laakkonen’s stable.

Although the days are long and heavy, there is also time for another beloved hobby, war history.

Koilainen says that he read almost everything about the Finnish Civil War, the Winter War, the Continuation War, the Normandy landings and the Second World War. Most recently under construction was a documentary series on the Vietnam War.

“When the other girls were playing with My little pony toys, I was lying behind a snow wall and I was Lieutenant Koskela,” Koikan refers to the Unknown Soldier.

In wars, Finnish horses also played an important role.

Zorrolla The koikan is allowed to compete until the horse turns 15 years old. It is the retirement age of a Finnish horse. What about after? Either new foal is viewed?

“Not yet, but I keep track of sales announcements all the time. If a suitable foal could be found and I could give it a name myself, it would be Ankara. Think what it would sound like when it shook the final straight – that’s where Ankara comes from. There has to be an r-book in the horse’s name, ”Koikan laughs.

Let us return to the origin of the Oppressed Force. The original owner of the horse Timo Pollari was, according to Koikkalainen, a gracious fan of J. Karjalainen.

One name of the Karelian song is Pontikkapoika. The power of the oppressed is also pontic.

The Power of the Oppressed will run on Friday in Vermo at the 8th start. The main start of the evening is the Finlandia run at 9.45 pm, where the main prize is 75,000 euros.