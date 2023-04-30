Trotting | In his thirties, Janne Korve had a problem familiar to people of his generation, what would I do for the rest of my life – that was the start of a second career

Janne Korpi competed as a snowboarder in four Olympic Games. At the end of his career, in his thirties, he had a problem familiar to people of his generation – what should I do next? The answer was found at the horse stable.

It’s a trot instructor Janne Korven as a dream in the prestigious Finlandia run, which will be raced on May 7 in Vermo.

Korpi is again guiding Run For Royalty, with whom he took two big wins last July. First, he steered the stallions to the first prize of 96,000 euros in the Suur-Hollola race in Lahti and two weeks later 80,000 euros in the St. Michel raves in Mikkeli.

“We’ll see if the horse succeeds in the Finlandia race. You have to dream,” 37-year-old Korpi says of his father Pekka Korven at the stables in Huhmari, Vihti.

Large the public probably knows Janne Korve better from his career as a snowboarder. In 2005, he won the junior world championship in the snow chute. In the adult competitions, he received two World Championship bronze medals: in 2007 in big Air and in 2013 in slopestyle.

In the 2011–2012 season, Korpi was number one in snowboarding in the freestyle, chute and big air disciplines of the overall World Cup competition. He represented Finland four times in the Olympic Games in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

He started snowboarding at the age of eight, inspired by his friends and older brother who were into the sport. Snowboarding ended at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. After that, Korpi started running the family restaurant in Sweden. The operation there ended a year ago.

“At the end of my career, I started thinking about what I would start doing. I thought about it a lot and then I went to Sweden to try trotting, when Pekka said he couldn’t go there anymore,” says Korpi, as the spring sun caresses his face at the coffee table in the yard.

“Going to Sweden was not a given. Parents didn’t pressure me to go to the stable. Father wanted me to go to Sweden, but he still didn’t push me.”

Janne Korpi harnesses Run For Royalty.

Run For Royalty has returned to his pasture after a light training run. It must be in good condition for the Finlandia race. In the Finlandia run, the stakes get tougher when the main prize is 110,000 euros.

The winning bonus is an invitation to the Elitloppet, one of the most prestigious trotting competitions in the world, on the last weekend of May.

The first prize of the Elitloppet, which is run at the Solvalla race track in Stockholm, is five million kroner, about 442,000 euros. Second place also gets another 1.5 million kroner, a good 130,000 euros.

Even if there is no victory, Korpi will be there in Solvalla anyway. He organizes together Jaajo Linnonmaa with the popular trot cruise to Elitloppet.

The first trotting cruise was organized by the pair sled through a joint company already in 2017. The ship also operates as a hotel in the harbor in Stockholm.

“We have worked hard to sell the ship to a full crowd. And it would be nice to go to Sweden with a horse too, if Run for Royalty wins Finlandia”, laughs Korpi.

Alongside or alongside snowboarding, Korpi has guided almost a thousand departures. Dozens of them also accumulated during the Olympic years.

“A thousand departures in 20 years is not much now. However, I have been riding horses since I was sixteen. During my snowboarding career, I only guided in the summer, when I was otherwise traveling the world for eight to nine months.”

Korpi was especially active in Japan, where he had a local sponsor. Networking and internationality are essential parts of snowboarding.

Pekka Korpi shows his son Janne how to shoe a horse.

Traveling taught a lot about internationality and language skills. Both are also useful in the trotting world, even though the Finnish instructors know each other well.

“We are friends, but we don’t hang out outside the trots,” says Korpi.

The circle of professional instructors who drive from night to night is small in Finland. Korpi doesn’t count himself in that group yet.

“I wouldn’t even be interested in driving every night. I like doing all kinds of things in the stable. Trains, shoes and massages horses. Pekka has taught me how to shoe. He is very precise about it. You can’t do it over there,” says Korpi

Janne visits his father’s stable at least four times a week from his home in Helsinki’s Lauttasaari.

Janne Korpi mainly only drives horses from Korvi’s stable. In the stable, he has one horse of his own, Kinglet Bird, which Janne also trains. Peka is responsible for coaching Run For Royalty.

On Thursday, Kinglet Bird won his first career victory in Lahti. Of course, Janne Korpi sat on the wheel.

“I like training horses, but being a driver is easier. You can pack the stuff in it and leave the horse to the trainer, who gets to think about what’s wrong if the run doesn’t go.”

Among the Finnish trotting instructors there are, of course, other Olympic visitors than Korpi. The most famous of them is the three-time cross-country Olympic champion Iivo Niskanen, who guided in four starts last year. There will probably be more in the summer.

Before raves Korpi looks at Hippos’ video library to see how the other horses entering the same start have fared in the past. Based on them, he prepares driving tactics for the evening’s raves.

“Often I know the other horses quite well, but it’s good to make some sort of plan and backup plan. I try to look at different scenarios for the course of the run. It’s interesting, but you can never trust that the departure will go as planned.”

Thanks to the video library and comprehensive statistics, trainers have a huge amount of information about horses. It is no longer necessary to go to the race track to get facts about the competitors like before.

“Management has become more tactical. You have to do background work to keep up. It is no longer enough to just have a good horse that you can ride. Now you can look at the starting speeds of the horses and remember the strengths and weaknesses of your opponents.”

Janne Korpi snowboarding at the Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014.

In snowboarding Korpi says that he fought against himself. Will the tricks succeed and runes i.e. bills, as they say in the sport.

Even in raves, there are many changing factors when there are other competitors around. to which the horse can sometimes react in a surprising way.

“You have to react in seconds, but you can’t make plans set in stone. However, it goes wrong.”

Which is more equipment sports, snowboarding or trotting?

“”Horserace. A slow horse can’t handle a good rider. You also have to know the horse, whether it’s having a good or bad day, so you don’t try to force it.”

Korve has no more time for the snow slopes. If there is extra free time, he prefers to play tennis or golf, where his handicap is 7.5.

“Now I’ve started stair running, but notice that the muscles in my legs have narrowed since the years of skateboarding.”

In my career Korpi suffered from injuries, like many other surfers. Accidents can also happen at raves, but less often than on the board.

In 2009, Korpi had to take a break for almost the whole year when he cracked his tibia in Davos. He spent the next year on painkillers.

“”It was really rough. When I saw the doctor who operated on me years later, he said that today it takes two years to heal from a similar injury. I appreciate the length of my career. I am grateful to have had such a career.”

How do you see your career in trotting?

“I do not have plans. At forty, I see myself somewhere other than here. I’ve learned a lot from dad, but it would make sense to go somewhere else for a while.”

Pekka Korve’s eldest son Hannu-Pekka runs his own stable on the same farm. The family’s daughter is a real estate agent in Fuengirola.

Let’s talk a little more about the actual star of the Finlandia run, Run For Royalty. Korpi has driven it only once this year.

Royalty returned to the racetrack in a glorious mood and won the ten-ton race in Helsinki after Easter. Royalty’s team mate American Hero, driven by Pekka Korve, came second in the same start.

That victory brought a place in the Finlandia race. It will be Royalty’s 50th career start, of which he has 17 wins. 9-year-old Royalty has won a whopping 446,405 euros in prize money.

Royalty transferred to Korve’s stable for training from her owner From Matthias Furuhjelm at the beginning of 2021. In the Hippos statistics, Kinttula Manor from Artjärvi is listed as the owner.

In the years 2017–2020, Royalty’s credit driver was Hannu Torvinenbut in Korve’s stable the driving tasks have remained Janne’s responsibility. Ari Moilanen and Santtu Raitala have driven individual departures with Royalty.

What kind of ride is Run For Royalty in your hands?

“”The strength of Royalty is the whole, it is not the fastest or the most durable. It’s a very cool horse, doesn’t stress and is always happy. It’s nice to drive when you can prepare different tactics. If the guy is left behind, he tends to slow down himself. It doesn’t do anything extra.”

In practice, it can therefore mean that there are no two without the third.

Finlandia race on Sunday, May 7 in Vermo.