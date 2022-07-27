Trotting | Iivo Niskanen made new horse trades – immediately a valuable full hit came out

Guided and coached by Iikka Nurmonen, Mr Courvoisier won the Kymppitonni tilille final, for which he was awarded 5,000 euros.

Cross-country skier Iivo Niskanen during the summer, the name has also come up in the field of trotting sports – among other things in the form of the trotting driver’s license he acquired. On Wednesday, Niskanen had a key success in the role of owner, when his newly acquired horse won the final race in Jyväskylä.

Iikka Nurmonen guided and coached by Mr Courvoisier, competed in the Kymppitonni tilille final, where the 6-year-old was superior. Mr Courvoisier’s final win was rewarded with 5,000 euros. In addition, when the gelding won both qualifying races, its winnings increased by another 3,000 euros bonus.

Ecurie grande Champagne Team owns Mr Courvoisier. Member of the ownership group Jere Törmänen said that earlier on Wednesday the group had grown by two owners.

“Iivo Niskanen has been to Iikka Nurmonen’s stable a lot to drive horses. There, Iivo had taken a liking to Mr. Courvoisier and asked if he could join the group. Today they had reached the shops”, Törmänen said on Wednesday.

Törmänen also said that Iivo’s father too Eero Niskanen joined the horse race.

Iivo Niskanen is also the owner of other rakes. This summer, he has also guided his first competitions, but so far, a medal shower like cross-country skiing has remained a dream.

Four-year-olds warm-blooded Breeders’ Crown preliminaries were contested for both mares, stallions and geldings. In the mare race Jukka Torvinen steered by MAS For You was a sovereign winner, when it surprisingly got to the front even late.

“The Open Stretch lane makes it possible to drive here with different tactics and makes it possible to get to the front even later,” explained Torvinen.

At the departure of stallions and geldings Santtu Raitalan guided by Amongst Stars sprinted sharply to victory.

In the Toto65 destinations, Vauhtis, Xanthus Wapid, Vastatuuli and Bond Eagle also won. A perfect hit won 17.47 euros.