Trotting Iikka Nurmonen always dreamed that she would become a treadmill instructor – other professions did not even come to mind

Iikka Nurmonen always dreamed that she would become a trotter instructor. Other professions didn’t even mind. For his job, he should move to Sweden right away, but he doesn’t.

It was a regular working day at the Sorsasalo racetrack in Kuopio on March 13.

Iikka Nurmonen set off for Le Gros Bill for the final start of the day on a snowy track. The condition of the seven-year-old warm-blooded raven was a mystery. The last time a stallion had competed was five months ago, in October 2020.

In the middle of the last round, Nurmonen gave the horse a start order. Le Gros Bill began to break away from the main group. There was already a lot of difference in the finish, 30–40 meters.

After all, it was no ordinary working day. Nurmonen, who comes from Kuopio’s neighbor Maaninga, reached the threshold of a thousand victories at the age of 27, and he became the youngest director of the “thousand victory club” at the moment.

“The win hit a good seam when it came to the former home track. It felt nice to have done things right, ”says Nurmonen.

As the youngest of all time, a thousand wins have been directed Veijo Heiskanen. He reached the tie at the age of 25 in 1984. Also Hannu Torvinen reached the milestone younger than Nurmonen.

He was the first in Finland to win a thousand races Tuomo Mäkelä in 1972.

In the same start in Kuopio there were five other drivers with a thousand victory: Santtu Raitala (now 1,433 wins), Henri Bollström (1 183), Jukka-Pekka Kauhanen (1 352), Mauri Jaara (3,604) and Niko Jokela (1 669).

A thousand the victory club now has a total of 57 members. Finland’s most successful director of all time Jorma Kontio has driven over 11,000 wins.

To reach the level of Kontio, Nurmonen would have to drive 200 profits in 50 years.

“It’s an impossible task. Too difficult nowadays. ”

Over the past seven years, Nurmonen has driven a hundred wins at an annual rate. The pace could be faster, but in addition to coaching, horse coaching has risen in recent years.

“You could do well while driving, but it’s a consuming thing to be on the road.”

In the rental stable on the Jokimaa race track in Lahti, Nurmoni has 14 horses, of which he himself has a stake in three horse riders: Look Complete, Better Boss and Amazing Warrior.

The other trainees are owned by others. There are only two Finnish horses.

After the practice run, Iikka Nurmonen directs Incredible Comet back to the stable. He has learned his coaching teachings from his father. “I have to listen to the horse.”­

Trotting instructors Reaching the elite group required almost 6,800 departures from Nurmos. By Wednesday, Nurmoni will have 6,824 starts and 1,007 wins.

Nurmonen took his first number one trophy to his prize cabinet in January 2010 at the third start of his career. The horse was a Finnish horse crown named Vanille.

There was still a smooth instructor card in his pocket, which he had driven a month earlier when he turned sixteen. At a younger age, you are not allowed to ride a horse in public in Finland.

It was self-evident that Nurmonen ended up as a trotting instructor and did not start playing baseball or volleyball, skiing or athletics in Maaninga’s Mahdi, a local club.

Nurmosen the big dream profession in the sport was to become a trotting instructor. Nurmonen’s home was and always has been trotting horses. Dad still keeps a food stable in Maaninga.

“I haven’t even considered other professions. with the Father, I have coached since childhood. Vanille was my project. It was given to me for coaching a couple of months before I turned sixteen, ”Nurmonen says when the day’s trainings in Jokimaa are behind us.

In the afternoon, the program includes the care and ascaring of horses in a modern stable, which Nurmonen keeps together with his open wife. Jennin with.

The feeding of the horses is automated so that when the couple arrives at the stable in the morning, the horses have fed. It makes the day’s program easier.

“Horses have been allowed to eat in peace. Let’s get to training work right away. ”

There are no holidays, let alone holidays.

On weekends, everyday life changes to a party, when Iikka Nurmonen takes care of the horses on Saturday morning and Jenni gets to sleep longer before Iikka leaves to direct the main races of the week.

On Sunday morning, the parts change. It is Iika’s turn to sleep.

“ “If I only thought about this job, I would immediately move to Sweden.”

Iikka Nurmonen trains her horses every day. The two-year-old warm-blooded mare Incredible Comet gets a run three times a week on the Jokimaa racetrack in Lahti.­

Trotting instructors the profession is small. A dozen drivers Earn their bread there. Partly because of this, Nurmonen also wants to coach. The competition for good horses is fierce.

New horses must be sought with a close eye at all times. Good horses rarely change coaches.

“Drivers come and go. Many times it starts with one good start and the owner asks to drive again. ”

Nurmonen believes he remembers almost all the horses he has driven a thousand wins. One of Finland’s most successful trotting instructors Mika Forss said once in an HS interview, he remembers 99 percent of all the horses he has driven – and there were thousands of them.

A year ago, many Finnish trotting instructors left for Sweden due to the corona pandemic, where trotting continued without interruption. In Finland, feeds were paused for months due to the risk of infection.

On a small scale, the migration resembled the mass migration of Finns in search of work to factories in Sweden in the late 1960s.

One of the top names in modern movers was Forss, who announced, he will no longer return to Finland for permanent driving.

Nurmon also went to Sweden, where he competed for two months.

“It was nice to be there and we had a really good time. If I only thought about this job, I would immediately move to Sweden. So I could leave again, but it’s about what he wants to do with his life, ”Nurmonen ponders.

Jonain day Nurmonen wants to run his stable in his own premises. Renting a garage is not profitable in the long run.

“Basically, it’s silly to be rented. It can’t be the rest of your life, ”says Nurmonen, who calculates that one horse must earn 15,000 to 20,000 euros a year in order to support and support himself.

As a director, Nurmonen will receive 5–15 percent of the profit bonus. It is common practice. In addition, the driver will receive a € 20 “bench money”.

Nurmonen has directed more than five million euros in prize money to horse owners. “Trying to get the best possible result.”

On Wednesday, Iikka Nurmonen will direct four starts in Vermo: 3, 4, 7 and 8.

Four-year-old En Candy Till is Iikka Nurmonen’s credit horses. On Wednesday, the mare runs in Vermo.­