Trotting H. V. Tuuri took a big step towards Elitkampen

Iikka Nurmonen’s driving was in good spirits on Äimärautio’s hoof groove.

Ossi Nurmonen coached and his son Iikka Nurmonen directed by H. V. Tuuri finished his tune with a spectacular bow win just eight days before his big debut at the open level. H. V. Tuuri is leaving for the cold-blooded battle of Solvalla in Elitkampen.

Finland’s other representative, Jokivarren Kunkku, was also present at Äimärautio, and its coach-instructor Antti Ojanperä put everything into play already in the 2nd half alongside H. V. Tuuri. The tactics did not work this time. Kunkku bent out of the truth, but H. V. Tuuri endured convincingly with the bow.

“B. A.

In the end, however, the stallion responded very certainly to the hippos. The horse could have got an easier start, but on the other hand it can always leave strength inside as well.

“In Elitkampen, it is really interesting to see what H. V. Tuuri is enough for. The horse has never been stripped of its shoes, but in Sweden that straw is to be used, ”Iikka revealed.

Run For Royalty was crowned the Warmblood Number One. Pekka Korven the top talent, who found a new spring in coaching, was wildly fast in the kurakel at 11.5.

“I’m trying to ride the Suur-Hollola with a horse,” Pekka Korpi said.

“For that, it needs a few such starts to get more hardness. If a horse stays healthy, it can run against hard horses. I can’t say if that’s enough for the best in Finland, but now it looks good. ”

Great surprise started the round when Ambriel crunched the mare volt to number one with only one percent played. The mare brought the first Toto 75 victory to the director To Markus Takaluoma and coach To Anni Karppanen.

Hissun Feeniks and Twinquit both squeezed their rivals harder to the finish in tight conditions, and in both cases there was nothing left to do for the best of the race.

The trio Twinquit, Eräsmies and Troopers from Ostrobothnia were the other winners of the round.

Read more: Iikka Nurmonen, 27, works in a dream profession where there are no holidays or vacations, but one morning you can sleep longer