Trotting Four Finnish horses compete for the main prize of 110 euros in the Finlandia race and for entry to the Stockholm Grand Prix

Four The Finnish horse will compete for the main prize of 110,000 euros in the Finlandia race on Sunday at the Vermo racetrack.

The weekend’s main event will see ten top riders on the mile (1,609 meters).

The Finnish horse group includes last summer’s St Michel race winner Next Direction, top-notch Grainfield Aiden, Seinäjoki Race runner-up Ubertino Grif and last year’s Finlandia-Ajo trio Le Gros Bill.

Next Direction, which won the Helsinki race at the end of April, took the last place among Finnish horses.

Last year’s victory is defended by Italian major Zarenne Fas, who also gets tough opponents from Sweden, like Milliondollarrhymen.

“Choosing the last horses was a tough task. On the positive side, the Finlandia race is interesting, although at the same time, of course, it is unfortunate to have to leave so many good horses out, ”Vermo’s race manager Miika Lähdeniemi says.

Muhkean In addition to the cash prize, the winner of the Finlandia race will receive an invitation to Elitloppet, which will be run at the Solvalla race track in Stockholm at the end of May.

The Finlandia weekend is two days long. On Saturday, Arvid Åvall’s Tammaderby will be driven in Vermo.

Due to the corona pandemic, only competitors and essential staff on the day of the race will have access to the Vermo stable area. Guests can be admitted to the restaurant auditorium subject to interest rate restrictions.