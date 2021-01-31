Trotting Face Time Bourbon repeated his father’s trick and won the Prix d’Amérique for the second time in a row

The winning prize was a plentiful 450,000 euros.

Sébastien Guaraton coached by Face Time Bourbon conquered the Prix d’Amérique on Sunday in Vincennes. Björn Goopin the exact run brought another consecutive victory in a time of 10.8 / 2700, which is a race record. The toughest challenger Davidson du Pont finished second.

Goop has learned the secrets of the French volt system perfectly. He immediately rode his horse to the top. Face Time Bourbon weighed quite a bit on the reins, and Goop turned Bahia Quesnot on his back for a moment.

Goop avoided bagging and rose again to pull the second track queue as he approached from behind. Jean-Michel Bazire followed like a shadow on Davidson du Pontilla. Goop gave Face Time Bourbon a pass in the final turn. The team certainly pushed to number one. The winning prize was 450,000 euros.

Davidson du Pont couldn’t challenge, but was a good runner-up. 5-year-old Gu d’Heripre came in third just before Delia du Pommereux. Gu d’Heripre’s caretaker is Vilja Paunonen.

Goopia was interviewed in French style immediately after the start of the start.

“I am relieved and moved. The run became awkward when it was revamped. Sébastien Guarato does an amazing job with horses. Big thanks to him. Being in control of such a horse is something amazing. But I miss the audience for such occasions. ”

Face Time Bourbon joined the ranks of a few horses that have won the Prix d’Amérique twice in a row. The previous winner was Bold Eagle 2016–17, also Guaraton coached. Face Time Bourbon’s father Ready Cash won America in 2011-12.

For Björn Goop, the victory at the Prix d’Amérique was third. In addition to Face Time Bourbon’s two victories, he drove in 2018 TimoNurmos coached by Readly Express as number one.

Kari Lähdekorven and Value of the House Sobel Conway competed in the Prix Jean Rene Gougeon start. Stable friend Jean-Michel Baziren driven by Feydeau Seven kiri number one.

Eric Raffin directed by Sobel Conway could not stand up to the top fights. Martin de Bos and Whole Lotta Love had to be left out.