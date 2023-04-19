Trotting | Behind the trotting instructor’s cart, a rare measurement error was revealed: “I don’t know where to apply for compensation”

Henri Bollström, who won almost five million euros in his career, was first banned for three months. It was canceled as soon as the breathalyzer used turned out to be faulty. Ravei still has time to take a three-week break and loss of earnings.

Trotting instructor Henri Bollström calculates that he has lost at least three weeks’ salary due to his unjustified driving ban.

“It makes a big dent in earnings when I’m a professional instructor. A few dozen horses will not be ridden,” says Bollström to Helsingin Sanomat.

Suomen Hippos initially imposed a three-month driving ban on Bollström when he blew too high a breathalyzer reading at the Easter Monday raves in Kuopio.

Every instructor is blown before raves. The carts of professional guides are rare.

Bollström first blew a little over 0.5 per thousand and the second time fifteen minutes later also more than 0.5 per thousand. He already doubted the breathalyzer readings.

“In that measurement situation, I got a little stuck and didn’t realize that there could be an error in the meter. I’ve had diabetes since I was 19, and I feel great because of it. My own mistake was that the meter vibrated,” says Bollström.

He says that he had enjoyed some tentacles the night before at the end of a long work trip, but that he took care that it no longer shows up in the breathalyzer readings.

He came to the race track in Kuopio with his friend and didn’t have time to ride a single horse before the wind blew.

Afterwards, Bollström asked the Kuopio race track to have the breathalyzer in use checked by a professional.

During the device testing, it was revealed that the breathalyzer actually gave an incorrect result when tested. According to the result of the test that came on Tuesday, it is not possible that Bollström’s blood alcohol content was over 0.5 per thousand at the time of the blow.

The breathalyzer that was in use was last calibrated in December. According to the service shop, a measurement error is very rare.

Hippos immediately lifted Bollström’s three-month driving ban and apologized for what happened.

Bollström is not going to seek compensation for his loss of earnings.

“I don’t know where to apply for compensation. The race track worked as it should and was very cooperative. The only mistake was that the measurement should have been done with another meter or a blood test. I didn’t think the meter could throw that much, almost 0.4 per thousand,” says Bollström.

In addition to the financial loss, Bollström says he also suffered from reputational damage.

“The public gave the impression that I had been blown off the back of a horse, but I didn’t even have riding clothes on yet. As far as I’m concerned, the matter has been dealt with to the end. Fortunately, I can drive again.”

The next time you can choose Bollström as a driver for raves from next Tuesday onwards.

Bollström has driven horses professionally for twenty years. He has guided 13,598 starts in his career and won 1,357 of them. He has earned 4.7 million euros in prize money.

The instructor’s fee is based on a pre-agreed percentage.

Hippos trotting sports director Jari Haanniemi apologizes for the situation and loss of earnings for Bollström.

“This should not happen. No one has made a mistake and it’s unfortunate that the matter became a media frenzy,” says Haanniemi.

According to him, about 17,000 breaths had been taken with Kuopio’s breathalyzer, which is a considerable amount.

“I want to emphasize that Bollström had extremely bad luck. The fault does not indicate the place or time. He has the right to ask for compensation, but who is responsible when things have otherwise been done correctly,” says Haanniemi.

Haanniemi says that he urged Bollström to prove that the device was wrong.

“He acted like this and asked that the device be examined. It was the only way. We have a strict line on alcohol-related punishments,” says Haanniemi.

Hippos intends to go over the need for calibration of the breathalyzer equipment and the operating instructions in blowing situations with each track.

“You have to think carefully about how to make them. It is important to make sure that the measurement results are correct. In unclear situations, the instructor always has the right to demand a blood test or the use of a precision breathalyzer,” says Haanniemi.