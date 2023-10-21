Trotting | A frosty night ruined the track in Mikkeli, the trots had to be canceled completely

According to the track vet, it was not safe to hold raves.

Mikkelin Saturday’s Toto75 round ended before it even started.

The races were supposed to start at 1:00 p.m., but at that time the track was found to be unfit for competition. The front bend had melted after the freezing night, and an attempt was made to correct the situation.

The start of the trot was postponed several times, until at 15:30 the officials of the track went to check the track under the guidance of a veterinarian. The front corner had been fixed, but more problems appeared at all other points on the track. Finally, at 3:50 p.m., it was decided that the raves would not run idly.

The conditions should not have been particularly problematic, even though the temperature had risen to the plus side after the freezing night. Worked as a track vet at raves Jukka-Pekka Närhinen however, like others, he was of the opinion that it is not safe to organize raves.

“I was definitely of the opinion that the game should be called off,” he commented.

In the final arc According to Närhinen, at 300 meters, the third and fourth tracks were slippery for 50 meters.

“We would have somehow managed with that, but at the same time the back straight, which was in the shadow, was frozen. From the horse’s point of view, it’s an impossible situation when you would have needed chocks, and even slightly different lengths at different points. Only a few people at the competition venue had hockey shoes, so an unequivocal decision was made to cancel the trot.”

Närhinen has solid experience as a veterinarian, and he is also a trotting enthusiast. The man had a very clear view of the prevailing situation, which was agreed upon by the other parties involved.

“My own view was that if I had a bad day, I wouldn’t have driven my own horse on the track at all bad days. By organizing the competitions, we would have endangered the health of the horses. From my own point of view as a veterinarian, I didn’t see any other possible solution than this,” Närhinen concluded.

The leader of the driving league Santtu Raitala was, like others, upset about the situation.

“The decision was certainly the right one, but it has much more far-reaching consequences for the sport than the cancellation of a single trotting day,” he commented.

In Mikkeli on January 14, the trots were delayed for several hours due to hoof groove problems, and now the races were not able to start at all.