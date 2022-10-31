Trotting | 29-year-old Emma Väre made Finnish trotting history: “Dreams carry”

Emma Väre from Vihtäinen won the main start of the Kymenlaakso race and 36,000 euros with Aurora Comery, whom she already trained as a foal. It is known to be the biggest win by a female trainer in a domestic warmblood start.

Emma Ripple wrote Finnish trotting history with his victory in the Kymenlaakso race at the weekend in Kouvola.

Väre steered Aurora Comery, whom she trains, to the first prize of 36,000 euros, which is known to be the biggest win by a female trainer in a domestic warmblood race.

“I could carefully wait for a win if everything goes well and Aurora has a good day,” 29-year-old Väre recounted his feelings of victory on Saturday.

In Vihti Väree, which owns a stable, has a good year behind it anyway. He has guided 16 wins and earned 107,670 euros in prize money.

In the training statistics, his horses have 18 wins in 95 starts and 124,195 euros in prize money.

“I am really satisfied with this year. The most important thing is that there are talented, good horses that have been bred to a good model, I guess that’s all there is to it,” said Väre.

There are 18 horses in Väre’s stable, two of which are our own. His parents, who work at the same stable, have ten guest horses in training and one of their own.

“I live with my parents as a subtenant on the home farm. I’ve been riding in the stable since I was a baby. Horses have always attracted me. I’ve been doing horse work all my life.”

Väre has been running his own stable for five years. He has also worked in the field in Italy and Canada.

Kymenlaakso drive the winning horse Aurora Comery was under Väree’s training as a foal until it was transferred to its breeder Isto Mäki-Tulokka to take care of. Aurora returned to Väre’s stable at Midsummer.

In addition to Aurora, the stable’s name horses include Adanna, Yuvarajah and Dream Candy, with which Väre won the final of the Breeders’ Crown last year.

This year, Väre aims to win the Breeder’s Crown with Aurora. The semifinals of the competition will be held on November 19 in Seinäjoki and the final on November 26 in Turku. The main prize of the final is 30,000 euros. Aurora is a mare born in 2019.

“We always hope that the victory in the Kymenlaakso race will not be the last big victory of its kind. That’s what we’re going for, to win. Dreams carry.”

Ripple belongs to the young generation of coaches in the same way as someone who coached more than 300 wins this season Santtu Raitala. Among other things, they belong to the same caste Iikka Nurmonen, Olli Koivunen and brothers Yucca and Hannu Torvinen.

“Well, now there have been a lot of new young instructors and coaches. If it didn’t come, the sport would end. The drivers and coaches are a large group of people in their sixties, but there is a big gap between them and us [väli].”

What is attractive about running a restaurant?

“You can make your own decisions and do things in your own way. Every day is different, even if it’s not always a case of dancing with roses. Success brightens everyday life.”

The next time Väre will sit in a racing wheelchair at the Teivo track on Tuesday in the Ladyliiga competition. Väre rides Jenny Flex in the fifth start. All eleven instructors of the departure are women.