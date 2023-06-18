Trotsky’s grandson Vsevolod Volkov dies in Mexico City at the age of 97

Vsevolod Volkov, grandson of Leon Trotsky, died in Mexico City at the age of 97. About it wrote edition of La Journada.

Volkov was the last living witness to the assassination of Trotsky by Ramon Mercader. The leftist socialist movement in Mexico, in a message about Volkov’s death, emphasized that he “accompanied the Russian revolutionary in the last years of his life, the most devoted of people in defending the history of his grandfather and his ideas.”

Vsevolod Volkov is the son of Trotsky’s eldest daughter Zinaida Volkova, he was born on March 7, 1926 in the USSR. He later changed his name to Esteban. Volkov moved to Mexico in 1939, and a year later witnessed two assassination attempts on Trotsky, in the first of which he was slightly wounded. Volkov studied chemistry and was a member of the country’s left-wing socialist movement. In 1990, at his grandparents’ home in the Coyoacán metropolitan area, he opened the Trotsky House Museum and directed it until his death.

Earlier, the grandson of musician Bob Marley died. Joe Merca (real name Joseph Marley) has died at the age of 31.