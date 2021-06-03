An oversupply of capacities, for which airlines pay a monthly rate and at the same time do not notice the proper demand and passengers, is forcing to reduce the cost of air tickets in the summer against the backdrop of competition and dumping. This was announced on Thursday, June 3, by Roman Trotsenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEON Investment Company, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“This is an overabundance of capacities, that is, a large number of ships are currently on the ground. Airlines pay a lease rate for them every month and at the same time do not find a demand for a passenger. As a result, competition and dumping begins. Airlines are ready to fly with minimal profitability. Therefore, to say that some kind of huge money is earned is not so. In general, the task of loading the idle capacities in the form of aircraft is being solved today, ”the head of AEON shared in an interview with Izvestia.

Commenting on the situation with the increase in airport taxes, Trotsenko noted that this statement does not fully correspond to reality: he explained that the aviation component in the form of a regulated tariff requires certain protection, which implies an increase in this tariff within the limits of the possibilities – as a rule, this process is carried out with a direct benchmark for inflation. The airport taxes themselves are from 7% to 15% of the air ticket price, which is calculated from the factors of route length and flight, that is, in long flights the corresponding figure is estimated at 7%, while in short flights – 12-13%.

However, this is an insignificant part of the air ticket price. Moreover, a permanent increase in tariffs is, in principle, impossible, which is not actually recorded. Based on the high competition between airlines for passengers, there has been no increase in tariffs and ticket prices for the current period.

Trotsenko added that about 40% of the air ticket price is formed from the price of aviation fuel. In turn, the fuel pricing policy is a synthesis of supply and demand, based on the current quotations of prices for oil and oil products. It is incorrect to consider this moment and evaluate it as either “positive” or “negative”, but nevertheless, the smaller this factor is in the price component, the more favorable the situation with the purchase of air tickets from the perspective of passengers and airlines.

One way or another, one should not control this factor or expect its price decline: the fact is that Russia is integrated into the international oil trade, therefore, the growth of world quotations will necessarily be reflected in the country’s domestic market. At the same time, it is important to understand that the increase in the cost of aviation fuel in the ticket price will be three times more important than the price policy of fares at the airport.

Roman Trotsenko also commented on the corridors for those vaccinated against coronavirus infection, which are planned to be introduced at the airport.

He expressed his readiness to implement such an initiative, but at the same time noted that based on the scheme of the transport business, the idea is unlikely to fully meet expectations.

“This is not a solution, because the transport process is built in such a way that even if you made corridor registrations, then people meet each other in the departure area. They meet while going through airport security procedures. And it seems to me that this is impractical, but what helps a lot is simply to increase the number of vaccinated. For example, we began to open vaccination points at airports. A vaccination point has been opened at the Kemerovo airport, where anyone can come and get vaccinated. It seems to me that this is a decision, not a corridor, ”explained Trotsenko.

He added that at the vaccination point organized at the Kemerovo airport, people really come and get vaccinated against a coronavirus-type infection, as they understand that this step will not only help protect themselves and their loved ones, but also it will be easier to transfer the disease if suddenly a person becomes infected with the virus. re again in the future.

Trotsenko announced the introduction of a biometric passenger control system by the end of this year. It will be available only for domestic clients, since there is currently no database on biometrics specifically for foreigners. We are talking about a test mode of the system, because in the future, some points within the framework of the introduction of biometrics will have to be regulated at the legislative level, for example, the storage and transfer of information, as well as the responsibility of air carriers and airports for compliance with such procedures. Trotsenko put forward the assumption that the automation of biometrics in transport can be fully observed within ten years.

When discussing the details of the legislative part of the implementation of biometrics, Trotsenko said that, first of all, standards for storing data, not only their transfer, should be approved. Next, a number of issues are required regarding the certification of hardware and software, and only then the item with the transfer of this information will be resolved. From the main legislative issues, the entrepreneur highlighted such points as the identification of the person who is the authorized custodian of biometric data in Russia, and the conditions for the corresponding storage. These organizational and legislative issues are not only national, but also global in nature, Trotsenko pointed out.

On the same day, June 3, Roman Trotsenko, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the most stable business of the holding during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic was the gas chemical sector, which includes the production of mineral fertilizers, in particular nitrate or complex chemical products …