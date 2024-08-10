Trot | The horse died on the track in the middle of the race in Tampere

Horserace|Everything happened quickly.

For a trot competition Mas Flash, the warm-blooded racehorse that participated, died on the Teivo racetrack on Saturday.

The 6-year-old gelding participated in the second start of the trot. It galloped about 300 meters after running the monte start.

“According to the instructor, when taking off the gallop, the horse started to feel strange. He guided the horse to the edge of the track and immediately stopped. While walking towards the stable gate at a quiet pace, the horse stumbled on the back straight,” the competition veterinarian Kristina Ertola said on TotoTV’s broadcast.

“The rider got off the back and was not injured.”

Ertola was immediately at the scene to the fallen horse.

“At that point the horse was already dead. There was nothing that could be done.”

The successful horse had won his two previous races. The prize money of that career was around 50,000 euros.

All horses that died at raves are examined.

“The horse is delivered to be opened by Hippos. The cause of death will be determined and information will be available in due course,” said Ertola.

Kavioura was closed for about fifteen minutes due to the accident.

“Teivo wishes strength to the rear troops of the horses. Deaths in trotting competitions happen very rarely. About 5,000 trot starts are run in Finland every year, the spectators were announced about half an hour after the event.