Sunday, November 13, 2022
Trot | Lara Boko breaks ME time at Breeders’ Crown – “Incredibly hard time”

November 13, 2022
The prize money was around 150,000 euros.

From Nokia Lara Boko of Oraviston Stall is the queen of the 4-year-old age group in Sweden. It took a 1.6 million kroner (150,000 euro) victory in the Breeders’ Crown final in Eskilstuna on Sunday with a new ME time of 10.8a/2140m.

Mika Forss drove Timo Nurmos coached by Lara Boko will surely take the lead. Mika Haapakkan too Special Topmodel galloped right at the start.

Lara Boko pulled an 11.0 ride in the opening round. by Daniel Redén Glamorous Rain trotted behind the lead horse and gained ground on the finish line. It became felt, but it was not over. Marjo Kivimaan managed by Lara Boko, definitely pushed for first place.

“Incredibly hard time. The track is good, but it’s no longer a summer track. Time is not the most important thing here, the most important thing is to be the first at the finish line. Lara Boko is not the easiest horse on weekdays and not always in competitions, but it can run,” said Nurmos.

“Lara was a bit uncertain at the beginning, but started with the right steps. Lara had decided to go to the bow. There were problems with the voltage outputs at the beginning of the career, but the mare has changed. We could try the French volt. If only Lara can be healthy, then next year we will face tough girls”, Forss said.

Lara Boko’s winning time of 10.8a is a new ME result for 4-year-old mares over a distance of 2,100 meters. The former 11.0a was in the name of Nurmos’ Marion Fouty Bo.

Lara Boko has competed 21 times in her career, 12 firsts. The winning amount is 9.2 million kroner.

Recommended

