Trot | Janne Korpi made a million dollar find at the auction – already realized from the photos: “That’s what I want”

“Wow! That’s what I want”, Janne Korpi tuuti while browsing the auction site’s pictures in the fall of 2022.

Swedish In Travera’s sales announcement 2-year-old uncompetitive warmblood colt Kinglet Bird posed.

The dark red mare had the right structure and a serene look.

A strong American-French family completed the whole that aroused interest.

“The stamp of a good horse shined,” Korpi himself summarizes.

Wilderness didn’t start screaming based on the pictures and pedigree though. He wanted to see the Kinglet Bird up close and traveled to the online casino millionaire who sold the mare Anders Ström to a large stable near Stockholm.

Based on this announcement, Janne Korpi decided to buy his horse, which has now been revealed as a big winner.

When the details were in order also on site in Heby, Korpi started to offer.

The hammer price was 160,000 kroner, or about 15,000 euros.

“I would have been ready to shout even further. I always had the feeling that I would get a mare, but of course I couldn’t know at the time how good a deal I made.”

Janne Korpi bought Kinglet Bird from an online auction.

“ Of course, I couldn’t know at the time how good a deal I got.

Kinglet Bird traveled after the trades to Finland and Vihdi to Huhmari, where Janne’s father lived Pekka Korvella there is a stable.

The younger Korpi trained the foal for five months in pleasant winter conditions.

“As soon as we trained for the first time, I realized that it was a good horse. Although it didn’t go hard, the mare had really strong kicks. When we went to the Vermo track for the first time in the spring and had a brisk ride, I thought that now I must have hit a gold mine.”

“Good grips in training do not always mean success in competitions, but the feeling was strong.”

Appearance strengthened in the second spring. “Birdie” won his first four races.

Janne Korpi has been fantastically successful in both trotting and snowboarding.

Korve, 38, has a basis for comparison. He has ridden numerous top horses trained by his father, such as Mascate Match and Run For Royalty.

Because Kinglet Bird (Finnish: hippieäinen) was born in Sweden, the goal was set to compete in the rich age group competitions in the neighboring country.

Long race distances revealed Kinglet Bird’s biggest weakness. Traveling took so much strength that the mare couldn’t perform at her best in the E3 finals in Bergsåker in July of last year.

“I already told the nurse before the race that if there was a win or last place, the horse would not return to Finland. It traveled so badly,” that there would have been no point in continuing in the same way.

Next Korve had to find a trainer for his horse in Sweden. He contacted the successful to Daniel Redén. However, cooperation was not immediately agreed upon.

Redén rarely takes outside horses for training, because the cooperation with the main owner, Stall Zet, is very close.

Then one of Redén’s trainees left. Suddenly there was no tough 4-year-old mare in the stable.

“It might have turned his head in the end,” Korpi thinks.

Kinglet Bird made a triumphant start from new hands. However, the 3-year season ended with two failures in November.

After the winter training period, the first three competitions of the 4-year spring came third, sixth and second place.

Örjan Kihlström has guided the Kinglet Bird competitions in Sweden since September 2023.

After Hagmyren’s second place at Midsummer, the trainer wanted to give the mare back because he couldn’t get her to compete as required by her abilities and training sessions.

“Daniel said bluntly that you made the horse do better. I was already planning to move to Sweden and start training the mare myself.”

In the end, Redén tried again. He updated almost everything possible in Kinglet Bird’s routines. Among other things, the horse moved to another stable building and its training program was changed.

In the middle of July Örjan Kihlström the horse he controlled won the qualifying start of the Stochampionatet in a promising style.

The final was played on Sunday last week. Korpi knew to expect top performance from his horse.

“Daniel said that the horse’s handling had clearly improved in training, even after the qualifying start. I think that the lightening of the training was the main reason that the top condition broke out.”

Kinglet Bird also won the final race. It ran away to a clear victory, even though it had to work hard during the run.

The performance was rewarded with a prize of 2.4 million kroner, i.e. more than 200,000 euros. The win is one of the most valuable that a Finnish-owned racing car has ever achieved.

At the same time, Kinglet Bird’s career winnings increased to more than 310,000 euros.

Daniel Redén and Örjan Kihlström posed next to Kinglet Bird at the Stochampionatet winner’s ceremonies on Sunday.

The raven competed in his snowboarding career Four times in the Olympics and won World Cup medals and the World Cup.

As a trotting athlete, he has guided first-place farms in St. Michel and Suur-Hollola, among others.

Still, Sunday in Axevalla offered a completely new experience in sports.

“I’ve never been nervous before, but now my hands were shaking for a long time even after the start. In the winner’s interview, I skipped the questions and someone must have thought I was crazy when I spoke such bad English.”

“Now I understand why the owners are so tense at raves. It was a helpless feeling to stand behind the fence and just watch without being able to do anything. Coaching and guiding is really nice, but owning a horse is also a great job!”

According to Korvi, the coach will decide how Kinglet Bird’s season will continue. The Swedish Tammaderby in about a month would be a natural continuation.

Korven and Kinglet Bird’s journey together began with trading. It can also end like that, but hardly any time soon.

“There is always a price for everything, but it is very likely that the mare will remain in my possession until the end of her career.”