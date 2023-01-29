Trot | Hooker Berry galloped to victory in the Prix d’Amerique, the ventilation started already 100 meters before the finish line

The victory was already for Jean-Michel Bazire in the Fifth Prix d’America.

win the Prix d’Amerique in Vincennes on Sunday. The winning time for the French stallion was 11.7/2,700 m. The first prize was 450,000 euros.

by Daniel Reden coached by Swede Don Fanucci Zet pushed for the lead. Yoann Lebourgeois drove a steady brisk 11.5 pace in the lead. Horsy Dream circled alongside the lead horse. The favorite Idao de Tillard galloped and abandoned, as did Decolaration, Delia de Pommereux and Alessandro Gocciadoron both horses Vernissage Grif and Vivid Wise As.

Bazire turned Hooker Berry’s third track into the queue, where the team was allowed to advance on the back. At the finish line, Hooker Berry was clearly the strongest. Bazire started ventilating already 100 meters before the finish line. Bazire already took his fifth Amerique win.

Ampia Mede Sm kiri second and Italiano Vero third. Don Fanucci Zet had a good performance from the break and was sixth at the finish line.