Trot | Helsinki did not inform Vermo in advance that the lands would be put up for sale

The city of Helsinki has decided to sell the lands located outside the city. One of the most significant land holdings is the area of ​​the Vermo racetrack in Leppävaara, Espoo.

Helsinki the budget proposal for 2023 was presented at the town hall on Friday. It was reported at the event that Helsinki has decided to give up land holdings located outside the city.

“This means that the lease agreement for the Vermo race track land will not be extended,” said the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) at the press conference.

The city of Helsinki owns an area of ​​approximately 24.5 hectares in Leppävaara, Espoo, where the race track began operations in 1977. The current lease is valid until the end of 2030.

To Vermo until now, there had been no prior information about Helsinki’s plans.

“We have a lot of contact with the officials of the city of Helsinki and other operators, but this decision surprised me,” says Vermon Ravirata oy’s CEO Heikki Häyhä.

Now that the news has been digested for a few days, according to Häyhä, the attitude had changed to a positive one. Häyhä sees the change as an opportunity to comprehensively develop the area.

Although Helsinki has owned the land, the city of Espoo has been responsible for the zoning.

“We have had a very active relationship with Espoo. We have received a signal that trotting sports and versatile horse activities would continue, but the area could also be developed in the direction of larger events,” says Häyhä.

Vermo CEO Heikki Häyhä photographed at Vermo’s Wednesday raves in 2021.

Next there are discussions with representatives of both Espoo and Helsinki.

The key question will certainly be who will eventually buy the lands in the Vermo area. Would it be possible for Vermon ravirata oy to engage in land transactions itself?

“It will probably be one of the next discussions with Helsinki. However, I believe that the city of Espoo is in an important position, because as a planner they have a lot of power and opportunities regarding the area,” says Häyhä.

Häyhä is confident that trotting will continue in Vermo, even if the land owner changes.

Vermon the race track is Finland’s central race track. Around 60 trot events are organized there every year, as well as local trots and other events, such as flea markets and company events.

Currently, the city of Helsinki collects an annual rent of 146,115 euros from the area.