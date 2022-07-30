Trot | For the final day of the royal trots, tingling settings were laid out – the number one favorites as chasers

On Saturday, the first title races were held at Forssa’s Kuninkuusravei.

2,100 The opening trips of the meter set the stage for the closing day of Forssa’s Kuninkuustravie.

Hetviina won the opening leg of the Queen’s race ahead of Lakan Leija and Ciira Tähte. In the previous two years as well, Hetviina won the opening distance, but the lead did not last until the very end.

“Last year, the trot drowned in the final distance at the end, but last year the mare already got there well. If only it had gotten a little stronger now. At least it got a really good run on the opening leg”, coach Antti Tupamäki rejoiced.

Esa Holopainen believed that the number one favorite Ciira Tähte would improve on the second day.

“It was tighter than usual today with a two-week start gap, but otherwise felt good. The start will certainly move it forward to Sunday”, Holopainen assumed.

The only one a favorite clip for the wreath came from Liisa Tulilinnu. It gave way badly from the bow, just like a year ago.

“Somehow, it just makes a situation like this stressful, and the symptoms haven’t eased, even though I’ve gotten older and the mare is now pregnant. In the overall race, the mahis went, but we will try to get some success in the last trips like last year”, Harri Kotilainen dreamed

Then Liisan Tulilintu quickly reset the situation and won the last two races.

Evartti, who got a key run in the Kunikuuskilpa, surprised the number one favorite Parvelan Retu, who got a harder run, and gets to the second day with a lead of 0.7 seconds.

“The horse has been great in the last two years as well, and it was very good again. We are happy to start the second day”, Evart’s court coach Santtu Raitala rejoiced.

Even Parvelan Retu’s performance was beyond reproach, so on Sunday there will be a tight battle for the wreath.

“Of course, it’s not optimal to stay this far at the beginning, but the most important thing was to start trotting now. I was very satisfied with the horse’s performance”, Hannu Torvinen thank you

Racing will continue on Sunday with distances of 1,609 and 3,100 meters and will be decided based on total time.

The program of the Royal Horse Saturday also included the open Pikkuprinssi for 4-year-old Finnish horses and the new, special Pikkuprinsessa, limited to mares. Teemu Okkolin won both with Top’s Muisto and Hentun’s Liisa.

“A big thank you to the organizers for giving the mares their own start. I have wondered why this has not been done before. Mares are mares and are able to develop better if they are allowed to run their own races”, stressed Okkolin.

The first meeting of Topin Muisto and Hentun Liisa in Kaustinen’s Pikkupelimann ended in the latter’s gallop, but at the latest in Kriterium, the promises meet again. Okkolin couldn’t answer which one is better.

“They are so different: Topi is relaxed, Liisa is hotter. At home, they train a lot, but they don’t ride hard.”

Monté i.e. the Finnish champion of trotting rode in a gallop-tinged finale Mia Liipola owned and trained by Runoneito with experience on her back Nelly Korpikoskifor whom the title on a Finnish horse was the first of his career.

Tammavaltika was the winner Tiina Poikolainen coached by and Jukka Torvinen driven by Her Royal Highness.