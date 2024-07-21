Trot | A Finnish-owned horse won the jackpot

Horserace|The horse owned by Janne Korve won a major competition in Sweden.

Janne Korven Kinglet Bird, owned by JKK Sports Oy, trotted to victory in the Stochampionatet race for 4-year-old mares in Axevalla, Sweden, on Sunday. The first prize of 2.4 million kroner came with a time of 13.4a/2,640 m. Orjan Kihlström guided, Daniel Redén prepare.

Örjan Kihlström drove Kinglet Bird to the front two laps before the finish. Mika Forss immediately joined Naomi Bros. decisively, and the front position changed. Kinglet Bird moved up alongside the leader with a lap to go as the rear approached. Kinglet Bird was convincing at the end. It was easily number one. Farina rounded second. Naomi Bros couldn’t make it to the top fight.

“This win means a lot. I bought Kinglet Bird at Travera’s auction when it was 2 years old. It feels absolutely incredible that we are here in the winner’s circle. Daniel has done an incredibly great job with the mare”, Janne Korpi was happy.

“The idea was not to give up the lead, but the pace was fast at that point. Kinglet Bird felt good all the way and especially good in the final turn. This is one of the biggest starts for mares and it’s great to win”, said Örjan Kihlström.