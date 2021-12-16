Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios announced Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition, new edition of the management software for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S arriving March 31, 2022 and that includes a number of graphic improvements and the “Llama of Wall Street” DLC.

As we learn from the press release, the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions will have the native 4K resolution. In addition to the base game, the Netx Gen Edition includes the “Llama of Wall Street” DLC with a new mission, map, buildings, game mechanics and much more. Also included in this edition are the El Prez Pack, containing an exclusive model for the palace design and tourist costume for El Prez, and the digital soundtrack.

In the gallery above you can admire the first images of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Tropico 6. Below, however, the main features of the Next Gen Edition reported in the official press release of Kalypso Media:

Immerse yourself in your island state in native 4K resolution and fill your streets with life.

Includes a digital soundtrack, “The Llama of Wall Street” DLC and the El Prez Pack DLC containing a palace design and tourist costume for El Prez!

Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges.

Send your agents on raids in foreign lands to steal the wonders and monuments of the world, to add them to your collection.

Build bridges, build tunnels and transport your citizens and tourists by taxi, bus and cable car.

Tropico 6 offers completely new transport possibilities and infrastructure.

Travel through four different eras in many different missions in story mode or use sandbox mode to build and rule according to your preferences.

Customize the appearance of your building to your liking and choose from various extras.

Tropico 6 features a revised research system focusing on the political aspects of being the world’s greatest dictator.

The election speeches are back! Go to your people and make promises that you absolutely cannot keep.

Tropico 6 includes a multiplayer mode for up to 4 players.

Tropico 6 is a management and simulation video game, in which the player takes on the role of “El Presidente”, the leader of the Caribbean island of Tropico, and will have to rule his nation through four distinct eras. We remind you that the game is already available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Tropico 6 for PC.