Tonny van der Mee and Davine Lambert



Sep 3 2023

From Monday it will be summery warm with temperatures of over 25 degrees. “From Wednesday it will be even warmer and the chance of tropical temperatures will increase,” says Weeronline.

During the high season, the hospitality industry saw its annual income peak drown in the rainy, cold months of July and August. September, on the other hand, starts with the real summer work. Maximums of 30 degrees or higher are possible this week, especially inland. “There is even a small chance that it will come to a regional heat wave,” says Weeronline.

The Dutch beach bars are very happy with that. ,,It does not make up for it completely", says Bas de Jong of branch association Strand Nederland about the dramatic season. According to him, there was an audience in the beach bars. "Especially the people who were on holiday in their own country and the Belgians and Germans, but the spontaneous day trippers that you normally have, stayed away," says De Jong.

Beach tents are hoping for full terraces again next week. © ANP / ANP



Cherry on the cake

,,Most turnover is generated in the high season,” he continues. “But a beautiful late summer always softens something. A nice early and late season are often the cherries on the cake. The real turnover must be made in the high season.”

Kim Rijnders, owner of Tent 6 in Zandvoort, is also eager. ,,After the autumn holidays, summer is finally starting”, she says cynically. Last weekend, Zandvoort was still flooded with racing fans for Formula 1. ,,That was very nice, but the fans mainly stayed on the track.”

The image at the beginning of August: an empty terrace on the beach of Scheveningen. © ANP / ANP



last minute

June was still a good month. "But otherwise we have had few really tropical days," says Rijnders. "I think a lot of people last minute have gone abroad. When it got a bit nice here in August, everyone was gone. Fortunately, people also know where to find us when the weather is bad."

The beach tent owners hope that the summer weather will not be limited to a few days and that chance is plausible. According to Weeronline, the weather will remain nice until next weekend.

“We are looking forward to the coming week,” says Rijnders. “Let’s hope for one Indian summer. We also often have to talk about weddings and parties, because they always go on. But there are also fewer during the summer holidays. That is why we are now extra happy. We have weddings again, so we will be full of guests again next week. We’ll go buffalo.”

